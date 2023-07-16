BILLINGS — Famed professional golfer Tiger Woods wears a red shirt on championship Sunday.

Billings’ Joey Moore prefers to wear pink on the final day of a golf tourney.

Turns out sporting his favorite color of pink works out just as well for Moore as it does for Woods when he wears red.

The Magic City golfer won on the second hole of a playoff to capture the 106th Montana State Amateur Championships title Saturday at Old Works Golf Course in Anaconda.

Moore said he was wearing the same pink outfit, including white shoes with pink soles, as he did earlier this month when he made a birdie on the first playoff hole to net a victory at the 85th Earl Hunt Memorial Fourth of July tourney at Whitefish Lake Golf Club.

“I love pink. Pink is my favorite color,” Moore explained on Sunday to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “Just kind of growing up, guys were like pink is gross — that’s a girl’s color. I was like, I like to be different than everybody. I don’t like to follow in a crowd. I like to be my own person. I have a lot of pink stuff. I used to have pink pants. I have five or six pink shirts. I could wear pink every day.”

Moore claimed his second State Am championship, having also won the tourney in 2019 at Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls. Back in 2019, Moore led from start to finish, but this year the former Billings West and San Diego State golfer rallied for the victory.

Moore, representing Hilands Golf Club, recorded three straight rounds of 69 for a nine-under 207 total. He wound up defeating Nathan Bailey of Park City, representing the Laurel Golf Club, and Sean Benson of Billings, representing The Briarwood, in the playoff.

Moore said that those final two playoff holes featured a couple of tense moments before he sealed the deal with a birdie on the second playoff hole, while Bailey and Benson netted pars.

“The first playoff hole I missed a four-footer for birdie and they both made par,” said Moore. “They both had missed their putts and I had a four-footer and I missed it and I misread it and it lipped out and I was like, all right regroup.”

On his next chance for victory on the second playoff hole, Moore capitalized.

“I had a four-footer to win again and luckily this time I made it,” he said with a laugh.

Bailey, the golf coach at Rocky Mountain College and a three time champion from 2010-12, had led after the conclusion of the first two days of competition. He entered play on Saturday with a two-stroke lead over Moore, Benson and Sean Ramsbacher of Missoula after rounds of 66 and 70. Bailey concluded with a 71 on Saturday for a nine-under total of 207.

Benson, who played collegiately at Montana Tech, had shot a 71 on the first day and a 67 on Day 2 and put together a round of 69 on Saturday for a 207 total.

Ramsbacher, representing the Missoula Country Club and also a former Oredigger, had a 69 in each of the first two rounds and finished with a 75 on Saturday for a three-under total of 213. Ramsbacher finished in fifth place.

Moore, who was the runner-up at the State Am the past two years, was joined in the final group by Benson, Ramsbacher and Bailey.

“The field this week was about as strong as you can get,” said Moore.

“It is tough to come back on Nate. He is such a solid player. … Benson is awesome. I’ve played against him for a long time. I haven’t played quite as much against Nate, but when your name is on that trophy three times you are a good player.”

Playing with two other Billings golfers in the final group and playoff was exciting for Moore.

“It was funny, other than Ramsbacher us three were all Billings boys,” he said. “Billings produces a lot of good talent with a lot of stuff and we golf just as good as any of them.”

Joey Lovell of Bozeman, who was the two-time defending titlist, finished fourth after rounds of 71-71-70 for a four-under 212. Lovell, an assistant coach for the Montana State women’s golf team, was tied for fifth with Josh Waldo of Bozeman entering the final round. Waldo ended up sixth with a two-under total of 214 after rounds of 68-74-72.

Moore said to win the State Am was satisfying after finishing second the past two years.

“It was exciting. It wasn’t necessarily a relief, but finally,” he said. “The last two years, Joey Lovell got me by one both times. This time I was like, here we go again I’m right in contention.”

Moore noted it was also a big week for Hilands Golf Club, where he works in the pro shop. On Thursday, Garrett Woodin won the Rocky Mountain Section PGA Assistant Championship in Idaho Falls. Woodin is one of two assistant PGA professionals at Hilands.

“I’m going to put the trophy up in the pro shop,” said Moore. “It’s a good week for Hilands. I give a lot of thanks to (head golf professional) Eddie (Kavran) for letting us play.

“He’s awesome for us. He allows us to practice and play whenever we can.”

Moore, the State AA champion at Billings West in 2016 and 2017 and a member of three Golden Bears state championship teams, said he has concluded his golf career at San Diego State and hopes to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour.

“I’ll try and pre-qualify for the Korn Ferry. There are four stages. If I make it there, I’ll play golf,” said Moore noting he’ll begin that process in mid-September in California. “If I don’t, I’m 50-50 and will have some conversations with my family on the best course of action to take. Maybe I’ll talk to Mike Grob and Brandon McIver and see what they did to jumpstart their careers in professional golf and see what I can do.”

While Moore said he was looking forward to more summer golf in Montana, the way he is playing right now has him confident for qualifying school for the Korn Ferry Tour.

“The game is there. I just have to putt a little better here and there,” he said. “Everything is kind of coming together with my whole game. I feel pretty confident with where I am at the moment. It will be a grind. I hear it is stressful. I think golf is still a game to have as much fun as possible.”

Kade McDonough of the Missoula Country Club was seventh with a one-under 215 total. Travis Mays of Village Greens Golf Course was tied for eighth with Liam O’Halloran of Lake Hills Golf Club as both had an even-par 216. Payton Stott of Pryor Creek Golf Club and Tristan Belue of Bighorn River Golf Club tied for 10th at one-over 217.

Moore said that after winning in Whitefish and then at the State Am, he’ll stick with his pink attire on championship day.

“I guess it’s worked so far,” he said.

Dunn and Haas also win

Bill Dunn of Missoula won the Senior Division for the third consecutive time with a three-round total of five-under 211. Dunn, golfing out of the Missoula Country Club, had scores of 74-69-68. Jerry Pearsall of Billings, golfing out of Yellowstone Country Club, was second with an even-par 216 after rounds of 77-68-71. Brad Grattan, the first-round leader, of Whitefish Lake Golf Club was third at four-over 220 with rounds of 71-76-73.

Dunn had a lead of two strokes over Pearsall entering play on Saturday.

In the Super Senior division, Timothy Haas of Valley View Golf Club shot an even-par 216 to capture the title. Haas, of Bozeman, had rounds of 72, 70 and 74.

Hal Seward, golfing on his home course of Old Works, was second at plus-nine 225 (72-78-75). Haas had led the Anaconda golfer by eight entering the final round.

Cory Bedell of Larchmont Golf Course was third with a plus-10 226. Bedell, the two-time defending champion from Missoula, recorded rounds of 78-73-75.

NOTE: The final leaderboard can be found online at www.msgagolf.org as well as through the Golf Genius App via GGID: 23MSGAMA .