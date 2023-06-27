ANACONDA — Libby native Ryggs Johnston blistered the Old Works Golf Course with a 13-under-par total of 131 for 36 holes Tuesday at a U.S. Open Amateur Qualifier to earn a spot at the 123rd annual United States Amateur golf tournament later this summer.

Johnston, a five-year standout at Arizona State University and a former Montana State Amateur champion, fired rounds of 64-67 at the 7,400-yard Old Works layout. That was six strokes better than Ohio State University player Jacob Tarkany (68-69) and eight in front of Cooper Humphrey of British Columbia (72-67).

The top three finishers earned spots into the U.S. Amateur Aug. 14-20 at Cherry Hills Country Club and Colorado Golf Club in the greater Denver area.

Tying for fourth place at 140 were two-time Montana State Amateur champion Joey Lovell of Bozeman (73-67) and Garrett Endicott of San Antonio (64-76). They will be alternates for the national tournament.

Clayton Tribus also had a 140 total with rounds of 67-73. The alternates were decided in a one-hole playoff.

The U.S. Amateur is likely to be Johnston’s final tournament as an amateur before he turns professional later this summer. He is one of the most decorated junior players in Treasure State history with four state high school championships and dozens of other junior titles.

Overall, 78 players competed at the event.