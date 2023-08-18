BILLINGS — Chris Hunter and Jake Hedge went low in round two of The 37th Montana State Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Yellowstone Country Club.

Hunter and Hedge, both members of YCC, sit at 7-under-par after two rounds with one round remaining.

Hunter, the reigning Yellowstone Country Club champion, put together an incredible round of 64 with seven birdies, an eagle and one bogey. Hunter made four birdies on his front nine (holes 2, 3, 6 and 9) with his lone bogey coming on the par-three eighth hole to shoot 33 (-3).

Hunter’s back nine was a blistering 31 (-5) with an eagle on hole 12, then he birdied holes 13, 15 and 16 to post the low-round of the tournament so far with 64 (-8). Hunter shot 73 in the opening round.

Hunter is joined at 7-under par by Jake Hedge, the 2019 champion. Hedge posted a scintillating 65 with a bogey-free round. Hedge made birdies on holes 3, 5, 9, 12, 15, 16 and 18 to shoot 33-32 for a 65. Hedge posted 72 in round one and will go out in the final group tied for the lead.

Three players from Yellowstone County are tied for third as 2020 champion Nathan Bailey (Park City) rebounded from an opening 75 to shoot 67 (-5) with six birdies and one bogey. Bailey sits at 2-under-par for the championship.

Jerry Pearsall (Billings) made two birdies and two bogeys on his front nine, but made four birdies on the back nine to shoot 32 en route to 68 (-4) and is tied with Bailey and John Nielsen (Billings), who went 33-39 for a 72. Nielsen made an eagle on hole six and three birdies during his second round after opening with 70.

Defending champion Gordon Webb is six shots back after shooting 72. The Malta native is a member of the 2023 Montana State Golf Association Hall of Fame. Webb for the second consecutive day closed with 32 (-4) on his second nine after slower starts on his opening nine.

Webb opened with 71 and is tied with Kerry Heard who posted 73 after an opening 70. Heard started slower with 40, but rebounded with 33 on his second nine to tie for sixth.

The 2021 champion and recent 2023 State Senior Amateur and State Senior Tournament Champion, Bill Dunn (Missoula), had the most birdies of any player in the field in round two with eight to go along with five bogeys to shoot 69. He moved into a tie for eighth with 2018 champion, JimBob Coleman (Billings), who posted 70 in round two after a round one 75.

Rounding out the top 10 and tied for eighth group at +1 is Dorn Brown of Helena. Brown shot 70 after an opening 75 and reeled off three-consecutive birdies on holes 4-6.

One-hundred and nine golfers from around the state ages 25 and older came to the Magic City for the championship. Play concludes Saturday.

Note: An updated leaderboard can be found online at www.msgagolf.org as well as through the Golf Genius App via GGID: 23MSGAMM