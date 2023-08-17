BILLINGS — Kerry Heard and John Nielsen of Billings are tied for the lead in the 37th Montana State Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Yellowstone Country Club.

Heard and Nielsen, both members of YCC, shot 2-under-par rounds of 70.

Heard played a stress-free front nine with eight pars and a birdie on hole six. On his back nine, he birdied 10 and 12, double-bogeyed the 13th and bogeyed the 14th to fall back to even par, before eagling the 16th to shoot 35 on the back and 70 for the day.

Nielsen also played the front nine without a bogey. His front included birdies on three and seven to go out in 34. Nielsen like Heard, birdied 10 and 12 and eagled 16. Nielsen made bogeys on 11 and 18 and doubled the 17th to post 36 on his second nine and finish in a tie at the top of the leaderboard.

Defending champion Gordon Webb is one shot back after posting 71. The Malta native is a member of the 2023 Montana State Golf Association Hall of Fame. Webb opened with bogeys on one, five and nine to go out in 39 before showing his championship mettle with four birdies on the back nine (11, 14, 16 and 18) to close with 71.

Billings golfer and 2019 champion Jake Hedge is tied for fourth with even-par 72. Hedge made three birdies and three bogeys on the day. Polson’s P.J. Thomas is also at even-par. Thomas made four birdies, two bogeys and a double.

Three Yellowstone County golfers, Chris Hunter (Billings), Jake McKinney (Laurel) and Payton Stott (Billings) are all 1-over par in the championship hunt and tied for sixth with 73.

Jerry Pearsall, who garnered at top-five finish at the Senior Amateur in July, is ninth at 74. A host of familiar names are in a tie for 10th including JimBob Coleman (2018 champion), Nathan Bailey (2020 champion), Tyler Crennan (Billings), Tommy Lindell (Kalispell) and Dorn Brown (Helena).

The 2021 champion and recent 2023 State Senior Amateur and State Senior Tournament champion, Bill Dunn (Missoula), is six back and tied for 15th at 76.

One-hundred and nine golfers from around the state ages 25 and older descended upon the Magic City for the championship.

Note: An updated leaderboard can be found online at www.msgagolf.org as well as through the Golf Genius App via GGID: 23MSGAMM