BILLINGS — Jackson Rust of Billings Senior and Harrison Wolpoe of Bozeman High School were honored earlier this month as All-Americans by USA Lacrosse.

Rust, a sophomore, played midfield for the Billings High School Lacrosse Bearcats and scored 32 goals and had 12 assists during his 2023 first-team, all-state campaign, giving him a state leading 3.67 average points per game according to a Montana USA Lacrosse press release. He also recovered a state-leading 110 ground balls and won 81 out of 127 face-offs for a 63.8% success rate, ranking third in the state among those who took 40 or more face-offs during the season.

“Jackson is the epitome of a team player both statistically and personally. He is an all-around player that can shoot from the outside but also drive in and finish," his coach and father Tom Rust was quoted in the press release. "His personality was a glue that held the team together and he was unselfish, which is why he was voted one of the most trusted players on his team.”

Wolpoe, a junior, played attack for his Bozeman state championship team, scoring 24 goals and providing 13 assists during the season, giving him a 3.00 average points per game. His career includes being second-team all-state his freshman year and first-team all-state his sophomore and junior years.

“Harrison has learned what it means to be the most proficient and technically sound player on the field but more importantly the significance of how to make everyone around you more successful," said his coach Dan Springer in the press release. "Harry is a focus for every team's defense, and you must know where he is all the time. He is that kind of impact player and opposing teams know to look for him.”

According to Tom Rust, Jackson Rust and Wolpoe were teammates at the U9-U11 youth level in Billings before Wolpoe moved to Bozeman.