ANACONDA— With the second round of the 106th Montana State Amateur Championships in the books, the final round is shaping up to provide great competition and drama at Old Works Golf Course in Anaconda.

Three-time champion (2010-2012), Nathan Bailey (Park City) maintained his two-stroke lead from round one after shooting a second round 70 (-2). Bailey opened with a birdie on his first hole (10th) and bogeyed holes 11 and 13 to go out in 37. On his second nine, he birdied holes 1, 3, 5 and 6 with a lone bogey on number four to come in with 33. The Rocky Mountain College golf head coach had a bogey-free opening round of 66 and leads by two, with a trio of challengers at six-under-par.

Former Montana Tech star, Sean Benson (Billings) began his day out red-hot with a birdie on hole 10, eagled number 11 and birdied the 12th. Benson bogeyed the 15th hole and bounced back with birdies on 17 and 18 to go out with a blistering 31 (-5). Benson’s second nine included a bogey on hole eight and a birdie on his final hole, the ninth for an even-par 36 to shoot 67 (-5), which was the low round of the day. Benson sits at six-under par for the championship.

Another former Montana Tech standout, Sean Ramsbacher (Missoula) made three birdies on his opening nine (11, 14, 16) and made a bogey on 17 to go out in 34. Ramsbacher made birdies on holes 2 and 6 and bogey on 4 to shoot 35 for a total of 69 (-3) for the second consecutive day to sit at six-under-par for the championship.

Last year’s runner up, Joey Moore (Billings), bogeyed hole 11, and birdied the 17th to go out in even-par 36. On his second nine, Moore made three birdies (4, 6, 8) to shoot 33 for a 69 for the second consecutive day and will join Benson, Ramsbacher and Bailey in the final group going into the final round on Saturday.

Two-time defending champion and recent MSGA Hall of Fame Inductee, Joey Lovell (Bozeman) is tied for fifth Josh Waldo (Bozeman). Lovell began his round with birdies on 11, 12 and 18 to shoot 33, on his second nine he made birdies on one and six to go with a double on hole four and a bogey on nine to shoot 38 for a second-consecutive 71 (-1) to move to two-under par. Waldo made birdies on 12, 13 and 15 to go along with bogeys on 10, 11 and 18 to shoot even on his opening nine. On his second nine he opened with a birdie on hole one and then made three bogeys (3, 4, 6) to shoot 38 for a total of 74 (+2) after an opening 68. Waldo and Lovell are six back of the lead.

Rounding out the top 10 are Jarek Shepard (Shelby), Liam O’Hallorhan (Billings) and two-time defending Schwartz Trophy winner and recent Montana State Match Play champion, Kade McDonough (Missoula) who are tied seventh at one-under par.

Shepard shot 72-71, O’Hallorhan and McDonough posted 71-72 each. In 10th place is Blake Finn (Billings) at one-over par for two rounds after posting 73-72.

The Barnett Cup will head to Missoula as Missoula Country Club’s duo of Sean Ramsbacher and Kade McDonough combined for seven-under-par for two rounds. Eight shots clear of the defending champion club, Black Bull (+1).

In the Senior Division, two-time defending champion, Bill Dunn of Missoula ﬁred a second-round 69 (-3). Dunn opened with a bogey on the 10th and then made birdies on 12, 15 and 18 to go out in 34. On his second nine he made birdies on 2, 3 and 6 and doubled hole ﬁve to shoot 35 for his 69 total. Dunn is one-under-par for the championship and leads by two over Jerry Pearsall (Billings), who played with Dunn and posted a sterling round as well with 68. Pearsall birdied hole 14 and made eight pars for 35, then on his second nine he made birdies on holes 1, 3, 4 and 5 and his only bogey on hole eight to post 68 (-4). Pearsall shot 77 in his opening round and now sits at +1 for the championship.

First-round leader, Brad Gracan (Whiteﬁsh) shot a second-round 76 and is in third, four back of Dunn after posting an opening-round 71. Gracan had birdies on holes 8 and 12 and made six bogeys during his round.

In fourth place is Ron Ramsbacher (Missoula) who posted 73 after an opening-round 77. Ramsbacher made one birdie (15) during his round to go with two bogeys.

Tied for ﬁfth are Carl Funk (Arlee) and Andy Stetzner (Anaconda) at 152 (+8). Mark Van Deusen (Missoula) is at 154 (+10) with Marshall Becendorf (Ennis) for seventh. In ninth is Mike Follec (Billings) with 155 (+11) and tied for 10th are Joe Cielak (Libby), Tommy Lindell (Kalispell) and Paul Uithoven (Bozeman) at 156 (+12).

In the Super Senior Division, Tim Haas (Bozeman) extended his lead by ﬁring a second-round 70 (-2) and is two-under par for the championship. Haas opened with a birdie on hole six, to go with three bogeys. On his back nine he made a birdie on 10, bogeyed 11 then made three-straight birdies 13-15 and closed on 18 for a birdie and a side of 32.

In second is Hal Seward (Anaconda), who is eight back after posting 78 for a 150 total (+6).

In third is two-time defending champion, Cory Bedell of Missoula who shot 73 in his second round to move to 151 total and (+7). Bedell is tied with Steve Bell (Missoula), who shot 73 as well. In ﬁfth is Michael Managhan (Libby) who is at 156 (+12).

Play continues Saturday at 7:30 a.m. with the senior division teeing things oﬀ ﬁrst, followed by the open division in the afternoon.

This year marks the ﬁrst time that Old Works Golf Course has hosted the Montana State Amateur. Spectators are welcome to attend the event. Check in at the pro shop.

NOTE: An updated leaderboard can be found online at www.msgagolf.org as well as through the Golf Genius App via GGID: 23MSGAMA .