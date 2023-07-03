BILLINGS — Big Sky State Games Open Water Swimming commissioner Sean Phelps will be competing at the World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in Hamburg, Germany, July 13-16.

Phelps — a Billings native who currently lives in Grand Junction, Colorado, and is a professor at Colorado Mesa University — qualified at the 2022 USA Triathlon Nationals in Milwaukee. He will be competing in the 60-64 age group.

Phelps competed in the first Big Sky State Games and he introduced triathlon to the BSSG in 1999. He has competed in the annual State Games more than 20 times. Phelps, who has also been an assistant coach at the Billings Aquatic Club, introduced open water swimming to the BSSG in 2018.

Jeremy Oury of Whitefish will also be competing in Hamburg. Oury will be competing in the 55-59 age group.