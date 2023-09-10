BILLINGS — The 15th Annual Yellowstone Elementary School Cross Country Meet will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Pioneer Park.

The event features six one-mile races. The race order will start with 3rd graders followed by 4th graders, and conclude with the 5th graders. Girls will run first in each grade category followed by the boys. The first race starts at 4:15 p.m.

The cross country meet is free to participants registered by Oct. 1. Participants can register online at yescrosscountrymeet.org. The late entry fee is $10/participant after Oct. 1. There is no race day registration. Also, the race will provide a gift to the first 500 registered.

Race number pick up is Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Mansfield Health Education Center, St. Vincent Healthcare (2900 12th Ave N #30W). Race day number pick up is for out-of-town participants only. It will be located in the southeast corner of Pioneer Park and is available from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The top five individuals in each grade/gender will receive medals. A traveling Spirit Trophy will be awarded to the school with the most participants per capita. The Team Top Dog Award will be awarded to the school with the most participating overall. Team trophies will be awarded to the top team in each grade/gender. Participants are encouraged to show their team spirit and wear their school colors.

The purpose of the meet is to introduce young people to a positive running experience. Cross country is a sport where everyone can participate and individuals can experience success by meeting their personal goals. Last year, the meet hosted over 800 participants.

The major Sponsor of the race is Intermountain Health. Community sponsors include Rimrock Pediatric Dentistry, Trailhead Pediatric Dentistry, and Riverstone Health. Contributing sponsors are Yellowstone Rim Runners, Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative, Par Montana, American Water Technologies and Time Out Sports.

For information call the Big Sky State Games office at 406-254-7426.