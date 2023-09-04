The Josh Huestis Foundation is hosting three Montana Elite Invitational (MEI) ID Camps across the state in October. By attending one of these camps, athletes from around the state can increase their exposure, compete against other top-tier basketball players and have a shot at receiving an invitation to the next Montana Elite Invitational in the summer of 2024 in Great Falls. In addition to the high-level competition, each attendee will also receive an exclusive guide that includes scouting tips and drills to help take their game to the next level.

Registration is open for the three camp dates on Oct. 15 in Missoula (at Pfahler Sport Specific), Oct. 22 in Billings (at Central High School) and Oct. 29 in Great Falls (at CMR High School). The camp is open to boys and girls players in Grades 9-11 with a camp fee of $50 per player and 100% of proceeds going to The Josh Huestis Foundation. Spots at the MEI ID Camps are open to the public but limited to a first-come, first-serve basis, with registration open at https://www.joshhuestisfoundation.com/mei-id. If the camp you wish to attend is sold out, email info@joshhuestisfoundation.com to be added to the waitlist.