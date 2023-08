Billings American Legion Baseball is hosting daily tryouts from Sept. 25-Oct. 8 at Pirtz Field. Tryouts will alternate between the Red and Blue Sides (starting with Red) each day, with exception of weekend tryouts that will include both sides on Sept. 30, Oct. 1 and Oct. 7-8. Non-weekend tryouts will take place from 5:30-8 p.m., while weekend tryouts (with the exception of Oct. 7, which is TBA) will take place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for the Red Side, 1-4 p.m. for the Blue Side.