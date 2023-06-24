Golf
Hole-In-One
Stephen Stewart (age 12) aced the 13th hole using a 4-hybrid at Yellowstone. The hole was playing 145 yards. The perfect shot was witnessed by his father, John Stewart, and grandparents, Stephen and Jean Stewart.
Golf
Hole-In-One
Stephen Stewart (age 12) aced the 13th hole using a 4-hybrid at Yellowstone. The hole was playing 145 yards. The perfect shot was witnessed by his father, John Stewart, and grandparents, Stephen and Jean Stewart.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Check out Brodix ASCS Frontier Region results from Belgrade, Montana.
The $500 scholarship winners will be recognized at the 38th Annual Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies Friday, July 14.
It is the 17th year for the camp centered on field goal kicking, punting, and kickoffs.