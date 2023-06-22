The best price and guaranteed T-shirt deadline is July 1 for the 38th Annual Big Sky State Games. Deadlines vary for each sport. Athletes who are interested in participating are encouraged to sign up early in order to receive the best price. T-shirts will be guaranteed for all participants who sign up by July 1. Additionally, those who register by end-of-day, July 1, will be entered to win a $100 cash prize. Register online at www.bigskygames.org .