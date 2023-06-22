Baseball
Billings Mustangs MLB Play Ball Camp
There’s still space available for the Billings Mustangs MLB Play Ball Camp from 10 a.m. to noon this Saturday at Dehler Park.
This is a re-scheduled camp from Saturday, June 10.
Kids will have a chance to meet Mustangs players and coaches while participating in a fun camp.
They’ll also receive a meal and T-shirt with their free registration.
Parents can sign their kids up with this URL: https://mlbplayball.leagueapps.com/events/3951266 .
For information, call the Dehler Park office at 406-252-1241.
Golf
Par 3
Ladies Gross/Net
Flight 1: Lisa Forsberg, Becky Hagen, Penny Sipes; Net: Elvira Wilcox,Barb Whittle, Alicia Lee
Flight 2: Karen Svenby, Joyce Pulley, Susan Stewart; Net: Bonnie Riley, Sandy Leach, Donna Lance
Flight 3: Juanita McGregor, Norine Maier, Jean Becker, Diane Cochran; Net: Dez Wyman, Susan Shald, Krenzler
Flight 4: Cindy Quade, Jamie Connell, Brenda Kirby; Net: Margaret Solheim, Shari Larson, Elaine Poser
Senior League Gross/Net
Flight 1: Riley Goggins, Eddie Sandoval; Net: Ray Shrader, Tom Fox
Flight 2: Keith Buxbaum, Mark Astle; Net: Kim Flohr, George Boe
Flight 3: Roy Thompson, Dick Wesnick; Net: Tim Steffans, Clarke Coulter
Flight 4: Jim Haw, Andy Zahn; Net: Neal Nash, Jerry Narum
Lake Hills
Vegas Tournament, Thursday
9 Hole Event
1st Place: (53) Steve Klang, Dan Sweet, Butch Clapper, Jake Ketterling
2nd Place: (54) Don Crtalic, Gordon Haman, Jim Klemann, Ken Silvernagel
3rd Place: (54) Tom Thomson, Bruce Mueller, Ralph Blee, John Beck
18 Hole Event
1st Place: (116) Ted Cerise, Gary Doll, Larry Hanson, Stan Kondracki
2nd Place: (117) Glenn Hageman, Mac Ketterling, Jerry Liffrig, Todd Rose
3rd Place: (120) Sam Kirkaldi, Mike Buck, Robert Marshall, Si Simonsen
4th Place: (122) Marv Jochems, Bill Laurent, Pat Petrino, Lane Snyder
Flags: 11 Larry Brensdal, 12 Don Crtalic, 13, Larry Hanson; 15, Don Crtalic.
Big Sky State Games
T-Shirt Deadline for 38th Annual Big Sky State Games Nears
The best price and guaranteed T-shirt deadline is July 1 for the 38th Annual Big Sky State Games. Deadlines vary for each sport. Athletes who are interested in participating are encouraged to sign up early in order to receive the best price. T-shirts will be guaranteed for all participants who sign up by July 1. Additionally, those who register by end-of-day, July 1, will be entered to win a $100 cash prize. Register online at www.bigskygames.org .