Golf

Friday

Lake Hills

Yellowstone Senior Cup

Better Ball Matches

Rod Kessler and Bill Laurent 4 & 3 over Bob Nisbet and Milt Strong

Jim Keeling and Dan Tryan All Square with Todd Rowen and Dave Williams

Todd Rose and Greg Chernesky 1 UP over Chuck Morgan and Jerry Rivinius

Glenn Hageman and Rob McDonald 4 & 3 over Bob Frank and Gary Ugrin

Gary Doll and Si Simonsen 6 & 5 over Terry Lane and Lane Snyder

Ron Pearson and Mike Sullivan 3 & 2 over Garth Quade and Mike Quade

Larry Brensdal and Howard Sumner 4 & 3 over Ted Cerise and Paul Mock

Phil Pugrud and Mark Sprattler 2 & 1 over Ralph Blee and CJ Lockwood

Tuesday Ladies

#1 Long drive-Holly Balstad. #2 Long drive-Susie Olsen. #3 Closest chip-

Becky Stabio. #4 Closest in 2-Janell Keeling. #5 Closest to pin in 3-Jill

Quade. #6 Long drive-Shirley Ebert. #7 Closest to pin in 1-Mary Sue Engel.

#8 Long putt-Becky Stabio. #9 Long putt-Thelma Hamby.