Golf

Wednesday

Hole-in-One

Hole in one made by Jim Lee. Used a 7 wood from 165 yards. Hole #15 on the Elmer Link Course. Witnessed by Todd Holbert, Kim Carlson and Larry Iacopini.

Yegen

Wednesday Seniors: Red/White/Blue (CP) = Card Playoff

1st: Chuck Smith, John Beaudry, Terry Ackerman, Dennis McLuskie; 119. 2nd: Jack Gauer, Wes Stahl, David Hilde, Bill Corcoran; 122(CP). 3rd: Joe Bridges, George Allen, Richard Williams. Frank Wittenberg; 122(CP). 4th: Dave Cox, Brent Potts, Dennis Scherer, Dave Schuyler; 126(CP). 5th: Larry Kuck, Joe White, Samual Young, Sandy MacDonald; 126(CP). 6th: Joe Ginalias, Lew Gundlach, Dale Abeln, Joe Stalinski; 127.

Flags: #1 Richard Williams; #4 Jim Doll; #7 Wade Freiboth; #10 Wally Holter; #13 Dale Abeln; #16 Russell Brown.

Pryor Creek

Par 3 Shoot Out

1st place: Greg Oliphant, Tim Vicars, Dick Jonasen, Duane Hansen 251; 2nd place: Bob Oostermeyer, Marty Rukstad, Jim Pickens, Gary Mjolsness 254; 3rd place: Bruce Grendahl, Jim Moody, Curt Cline, Chuck Jensen 257; 4th place: Pat Garrison, Jerry Olson, Gerry Bittner, Gary Schlachter 258; 5th place: Todd Askin, Cliff Frank, Scott Alexnder, Lee Ash 264; 6th place: John Felicioni, Derek Taylor, Dave Davidson, Myron Wilson 266; 7th place: Scott Dickinson, Cliff Pickens, Don Charpentier, Rick Reid 267.

Hilands

Wednesday Seniors

1-2-3 Waltz

Dave Rye/Michael Campbell/Larry Larson/Bill Mills/Art Geiger 55

Jim Anderson/Dale Owen/Jim Koessler/Edward Hammer 55

Mike Hansen/Dale Hudiburgh/Jerry Hanson/Dwight Mackay/T.J. Sullivan 57

Yellowstone

Seniors Day - Team Best Ball

1st 56 Paul Clavadescher, Kevin Brewer. John Braun. 2nd 64 Mick Durham, Thomas King, Ken Sandvik. 3rd 67 Dave Reed, Jon Stepanek, Ed Dean.

Fourth of July Flag Tournament

1st Tom Madden; 2nd Julie Finnicum; 3rd Dave Reed; 4th Jerry Pearsall; 5th Doug McBride; 6th Kevin Brewer; 7th Logan Brocklebank; 8th Pier Brewer; 9th Brent Bolin; 10th Mark Schafer; 11th Greg Koch; 12th Tom Zimmer.

Deuce Pot: Tom Zimmer #17; Todd Dawson #5.

Big Sky State Games

Events July 7-9

Several Big Sky State Games events are happening before the main weekend. The following events are scheduled for July 7-9.

Friday, July 7

Volleyball – Middle School at Lockwood High School (Sponsored by Tire Rama & Cooper Tires), 8 a.m.

Saturday, July 8

Biathlon – Rendezvous Ski Trails, West Yellowstone (Sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line), 10 a.m.

Cycling – Gravel Race Molt Community Center (Sponsored by The Spokeshop and Velum), 8 a.m.

Equestrian – Pony Show at MetraPark Super Barn (Sponsored by Northern Ag Network & Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative), 9 a.m.

Volleyball – Girls Scholastic 9th & 10th division at Huntley Project School; Girls Scholastic 11th & 12th division at Lockwood High School, (Sponsored by Tire Rama & Cooper Tires), 8 a.m.

Shooting – Action Steel Shooting Sports at Blue Creek Sport Shooting (Sponsored by Scheels), 9 a.m.

Sunday, July 9

Equestrian – Horse Show at Metra Super Barn (Sponsored by Northern Ag Network & Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative), 9 a.m.

Online registration and information about Big Sky State Games is available at www.bigskygames.org or by contacting the office at 406-254-7426.

Major Sponsors of the Big Sky State Games are Kampgrounds of America, First Interstate Bank, and BlueCross BlueShield of Montana. Wendy’s sponsors Opening Ceremonies.

Big Sky State Games Around Montana

The Big Sky State Games will host sports outside the Billings area including: Biathlon and Muzzle Loading

Biathlon will be held in West Yellowstone at Rendezvous Ski Trails on July 8 at 10 a.m. The event is a Mountain Bike Biathlon. This year's Biathlon is sponsored by Old Dominion Freight Line and directed by Commissioner Marc Sheppard. Big Sky State Games has partnered with WYSEF and Altius.

The Havre City Police Department will host the Muzzle Loading event (520 4th St. Havre,). This event will take place July 15 at 8 a.m. Register early for the best prices. Muzzle Loading is sponsored by Scheels and directed by Commissioner Jim Griggs.