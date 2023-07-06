Golf
Eaglerock
Senior Golf League
Game: Scramble
Frank Preshern, Ron Hirsch, Ron Peterson, Al Vukasin - 65.
Greg Charnesky, Doug Green, Will Muckelvane, Dick Dye - 66.
Tom Feely, Blaine Purington, Walt Archer - 66.
Jerry Rivinius, Bill Poore, Chuck Morgan, Don Charpentier - 66.
Lake Hills
Wednesday Evening Ladies League
Low Gross: Laura Wilson, Brenda Mason - 40.
Low Net: Jane Wallace - 26.
Flags: 10-Susie Kemmis, 11-Patty Cooper, 12-Mary Johnson, 13-Eli Cooper, 14-Jane Wallace, 15- Jeylynn Greinsteiner, 16-Marnee Moore, 17-Sandy Sandbak, 18-Karlene Lehfeldt.