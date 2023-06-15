Scoreboard: Your Sports

Golf
Holes-In-One
Roy Thompson aced the 127-yard No. 10 at Par 3 using an 6-iron. Witnesses were Bill Botnen, Bill Axtell, Mark Astle.
Eric Paulson aced the 147-yard No. 3 at Par 3 using an 8-iron. Witnesses were Justin Paulson, Braden Greeno, Daryl Stricker.
Pryor Creek
Senior Men's League
Reverse Waltz Time: 1st-116-Randy Bodley, Tom Romine, Dave Davidson, Charles Jensen; 2nd-119-Trey Adkins, Clint MacIntyre, Gary Schlachter, Gary Mjolsness; 3rd-121-Ray Koschel, Keith Beartusk, Rick Rogers, Ron Lassiter; 4th-124S/C-Greg Oliphant, John Reitz, Scott Alexander, Roger Kesler; 5th-124S/C-Mike Palagyi, Jim Moody, Jim Gordon, Kenny Southworth.
Lake Hills
Wednesday Night League
Low Gross: Pam Kaufman - 41
Low Net: Laurie Walters - 27
Flags: 1 - Patty Cooper, 2- Kortney Viethaler, 3- Renea Parker, 4- Rachel Boesplug, 5-Shirley Ebert, 6- Dawn Sawter, 7-Rachel Boesplug, 8- Mary Garcia, 9-Deb Dougherty.
Lake Hills
Seniors
1 Low Gross/2 Low Net tournament
9 Hole Event: 1st Place: (113): Gordy Haman, Jim Klemann, Rick Stabio, Jake Ketterling; 2nd Place: (117): Butch Clapper, Dan Sweet, Bruce Mueller
18 Hole Event: 1st Place: (201) Oren Jones, Tony Wright, George Zorzakis; 2nd Place: (208) Gary Doll, Bob Frank, Bob Nisbet, Howard Sumner; 3rd Place: (208) Mike Quade, Tom Schillinger, Dave Williams, Steve Wimpfheimer; 4th Place: (214) Glenn Hageman, Rod Kessler, Les Marshall, Jerry Rivinius.
Flags: 1: Ron Pearson. 2: Ted Cerise. 6: Gary Doll. 8: Mike Sullivan.