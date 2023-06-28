Golf

Hole-In-One

Terry Pancich aced the 124-yard No. 9 hole using an 8-iron at Par 3. Witnesses were Lynoa Pancich, George Boe and Jean Boe.

Hilands

Wednesday Seniors

2 Net, 2 Low Net: 1st Jim Anderson/Jerry Wolf/ Michael Campbell/ Jim Koessler 60, 2nd Dave Rye/ Dale Hudiburgh/ Jerry Hanson/ Dwight Mackay 61, 3rd Paul Cox/ Dale Owen/ Bill Mills/ Art Geiger 63.

Lake Hills

Seniors

Alternate Shot matches

9 holes

Don Crtalic and Tony Nave All Square with Butch Clapper and Gordy Haman

Rick Stabio and Steve Klang 1 Up over Bruce Mueller and Jake Ketterling

Ralph Reinhart and Marv Jochems 2 & 1 over John Beck and Gary Amundson

18 holes

Bob Nisbet and Milt Strong 2 & 1 over Todd Rose and Todd Rowen

Rod Kessler and Gib Glasson 2 & 1 over Bill Laurent and Rich Lorenz

Chuck Morgan and Jerry Rivinius 5 & 4 over Jim Weidman and Stan Kondracki

George Zorzakis and Dave Williams 1 UP over Mike Buck and Jeff Glover

Jim Keeling and Dan Tryan forfeiture win

Gary Ugrin and Bob Frank 1 UP over Gary Doll and Si Simonsen

Glenn Hageman and Rob McDonald 8 & 7 over Dave Downing and Dave Maier

Sam Kirkaldi and Kevin Kirkaldi 1 UP over John Cannon and Mike Sullivan

Garth Quade and Mike Quade 3 & 2 over Lane Snyder and Pat Picicci

Jack Wahl and Jim Brown 4 & 3 over Larry McGinley and Tom Schillinger

CJ Lockwood and Mark Halverson 4 & 3 over Dick Kosmicki and Steve Wimpfheimer

George Maragos and Mark Hansen 1 UP over Ted Cerise and Pat Petrino

Larry Brensdal and Howard Sumner 1 UP over Mike Devous and Steve Ballock

Jerry Liffrig and Phil Pugrud All Square with Dan Carroll

Mark Sprattler and Les Marshall 4 & 3 over Doug Stenglein and Paul Mock

Dell Hayter and Robert Marshall 2 & 1 over Dave Graves and Ken Silvernagel

Laurel

Wednesday Seniors

Two Net Best Ball: 1st Randy Michael, Jim Ouren, Jack Brilz, John Palagyi 122

Flags: 1 Dick McQeen, 8 John Palagyi, 11 Dick McQueen, 17 John McMurray.

Yellowstone

Seniors Day

Team best ball: T1st 65 Dave Reed/Thomas King/Jim Nielson/Jim Jones; T1st 65 Bradley Jensen/Paul Clavadetscher/Gary Simonich.

Pryor Creek

Senior Men's League

Scramble: 1st-50.42-Kelly Torske, Lynda Walker, Ray Koschel, Bruce Grendahl; 2nd-50.77-Janis Crosmer, Rick Morrison, John Felicioni, Jay Kirkland; 3rd-52.12-Kathy Jo Eskro, Trey Adkins, Jim Rex, Barry Bolton; 4th-52.65-Teresa Mickey, Gary Mjolsness, Joel Leite, Greg Oliphant; 5th-52.90-Sherri Schlachter, Michael Cary, Larry Iacopini, Doug Wilson.