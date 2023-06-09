Golf

Hole-In-One

Chris Ryan aced the 173-yard No. 5 hole using a 7-iron at Yellowstone. The perfect shot was witnessed by Mike Bartholomew, Justin Moser and Jeff Mrachek.

Motorsports

Weather wipes out ASCS Frontier at Gallatin & Big Sky

This weekend's ASCS Frontier Region sprint car races were canceled due to poor weather conditions, including Friday's event at Gallatin Speedway and Saturday's event at Big Sky Speedway according to a press release from Stagg Motor Sports. Stagg Motor Sports and both tracks are discussing rescheduling their respective events at this time.

Friday's event was to be the first of three this season at Gallatin Speedway, located in Belgrade, Montana. While the weather there now is good, there was far too much rainfall this week and there is a great amount of standing water on the grounds, including the parking lot and pit area, making it impossible to race as scheduled.

Big Sky Speedway, outside Billings, had already hosted the series twice this season. It too has standing water on the grounds and more poor weather is expected for the Billings area on Saturday, also making cancelation necessary for them.

Kelly Miller of Lethbridge, Alberta has won both ASCS Frontier Region sprint car races run so far this season and holds the points lead.