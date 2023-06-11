Motorsports

ASCS Frontier reschedules Gallatin & Big Sky for June 16-17

After being forced to cancel its races this weekend due to poor weather, the ASCS Frontier Region sprint car tour was able to reschedule its respective events at Gallatin Speedway and Big Sky Speedway.

Gallatin Speedway, located outside of Bozeman,will welcome the series to the 3/10-mile clay oval for its first visit of 2023 on Friday, June 16. The series will then pay another visit to the 3/8-mile Big Sky Speedway, outside Billings, on Saturday, June 17.

Two other events over Memorial Day weekend were rained out at Electric City Speedway in Great Falls. The possibility of rescheduling those races is also being considered according to a press release from Stagg Motor Sports on Sunday. Because of weather, only two events have been completed so far in 2023.

Kelly Miller of Lethbridge, Alberta, has won both ASCS Frontier Region sprint car races run so far this season and holds the points lead.

After the makeup events on June 16 and 17, the series will return to action with a two-night event at Big Sky Speedway on Friday and Saturday, July 7-8.

Upcoming ASCS Frontier Region events

June 16 - Gallatin Speedway - Belgrade

June 17 - Big Sky Speedway - Billings

July 7 - Big Sky Speedway - Billings

July 8 - Big Sky Speedway - Billings