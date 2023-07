The Rams Wrestling Camp is at Billings Central from July 13-14. The session for grades K-8 will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The session for high school will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $30, which includes a T-shirt. Instruction will be given by wrestlers from the University of Mary as well as the Billings Central coaching staff. For information, contact Central coach Barry Morgan at ramswrestling@billingscatholicschools.org.