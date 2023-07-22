Butte 100 MTB Race
Saturday at Homestake Pass, Butte
Top 5 finishers
Butte 100
Chris Mehlman; Manchester, MA; 9:13:11
Peter Leclaire; Missoula, MT; 10:17:29
Mark Egge; Bozeman, MT; 10:31:00
Adam Farabaugh; Bozeman, MT; 10:34:03
Aiden Sorich; Butte, MT; 10:43:11
Butte 50
Josh French; Helena, MT; 5:10:50
Garrett Smith; Bozeman, MT; 5:17:28
Jake Yahrmatter; Missoula, MT; 5:18:00
Cole Bothner; Bozeman, MT; 5:21:04
Ben Cannon; Brentwood, CA; 5:30:39
Sorini 25
Kjetil Hassman; Big Sky, MT; 2:25:59
Drake Fricke; Bozeman, MT; 2:37:51
Joren Nielson; Bozeman, MT; 2:40:47
Mike Henrey; Bozeman, MT; 2:40:51
Bobby Perez; West Yellowstone, MT; 2:49:51
