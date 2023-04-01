Wrestling
USAW Folkstyle Nationals
in Cedar Falls, Iowa
March 29-April 1
High School Boys
Nolan Brown, Belgrade, 8th place, 113 pounds
Devin Grossman, Billings Skyview, 7th place, 126
Teegan Vasquez, Kalispell Glacier, 1st place, 132
Carter Schmidt, Belgrade, 3rd place, 132
Paolo Salminen, Billings Skyview, 3rd place, 160
Anders Thompson, Kalispell Flathead, 3rd place, 182
Brendan Lockart, Great Falls, 3rd place, 195
Mason Christian, Butte, 2nd place, 220
16U Boys
Kellen Downing, Kalispell, 1st, 88
Christopher Grossman, Billings, 8th place, 113
Kale Baumann, Great Falls, 3rd place, 152
Alex Wahl, Cut Bank, 8th place, 160