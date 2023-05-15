Big Sky State Games

National Anthem Contest finalists selected

The top five entries for the 2023 Big Sky State Games National Anthem Contest have been selected by a panel of music professionals. The five finalists are: Emly Conner (Inverness), Codi Donniaquo (Hinsdale), Emily Martinez (West Yellowstone), Jaclyn Terland (Big Timber), and Tina Phillips (Circle).

Online voting for the BSSG opening ceremonies national anthem singer is open now until June 1. Voting can be accessed online through the BSSG website at www.bigskygames.org under Programs/National Anthem Contest, or on the BSSG Facebook page. The public vote combined with the judges’ votes will determine the contest winner.

The contest winner will perform at the 38th Annual Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies on Friday, July 14 at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the parade of athletes begins at 7:15 p.m.

Golf

Yegen

Monday Seniors

Waltz Time

Front 9: Bob Turnquist/George Allen/Dave Cantrell/Vern Petermann - 61, Russ Brown/Brent Potts/Dennis Scherer/Jim Moran - 62, Russ Riesinger/Ted Rist/Greg Smith/John Schafer – 63 CP, Mike Holtz/Archie Caraveau/Jerry Black/Dennis McLuskie – 63 CP, Dave Kennedy/Richard Steiner/Michael Miller/Gary VanWingen 63 CP.

Back 9: Joe Bridges/Ron Bailey/Ray Shrader/Sam Deckert - 61, Tom Shupak/Quentin Gilham/Dan Kooyman/Bill Turnquist - 62, Dave Reda/Ken Foos/Doug Green/Frank Wittenberg – 63 CP, Phil Hageman/Ron Syens/Jack Payne – 63, Gary Good/Earl May/Roger Schafer/Dennis McKnire 64 CP.

Flags: John Johnson, Dan Bergstrom, Dave Hilde, Joe White, Gary Lefor, Jim Hatten.