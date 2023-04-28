Big Sky State Games

Curling competition is this weekend

The Big Sky State Games Curling of the 38th annual event is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Centennial Ice Arena in Billings.

The curling competition will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday. The brackets are available at https://bigskygames.org/sports/curling/. The public is encouraged to attend the competition. There is no admission fee.

The sports of the BSSG are supported by the volunteer efforts of sport commissioners and sponsors. Commissioners include Chris Belback, Dan Ottman, Sarah Lemon and Jayme Green.

Finals in most sports of the Big Sky Games are July 14–16 in Billings. For information, call 406-254-7426 or visit the website at www.bigskygames.org.