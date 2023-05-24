Golf

Wednesday

Laurel

Senior Home and Home

2 Man Net Best Ball

1st: Wally Sims, Bert Bridger, Bill Lindberg. 128.

2nd: Mark Hayashi, Rod Kessler, Doug Johnson Jim Wagner 133.

3rd: Tom Feeley, James Keeling, Kim Carlson, Dennis Stevens 135.

4th: Tom Griffin, Carry Brensdal, Tony Wright, Jim Ouren 136.

Yegen

Wednesday Seniors: 3-3-3 Round Robin

1st: Joe White, Rico Brennan, Jim Rostron, Richard Williams; 119. 2nd: Jim Doll, George Allen, Chuck Willkom, Sam Deckert; 120. 3rd: Mike Nitschke, Blind Draw, Bob Fannon, Bob Gilbertson; 121. 4th: Brian Reay, Pete Conway, John Johnson, David Hilde; 122. 5th: Joe Ginalias, Lew Gundlach, Dennis Scherer, Roy Schmidt; 124. 6th: Mike Holtz, Raymond Shrader, Blind Draw, Ken Laddusaw; 126.

Flags: #1 Joe White; #4 Mike Holtz; #7 Paul Painter; #10 Joe White; #14 Neal Nash; #18 Mike Holtz.

Lake Hills

Better Ball Team Matches

9 Hole Matches

Butch Clapper and Gordy Haman 3 & 2 over Tom Thompson

Dan Sweet and Jim Klemann 1 Up over Rick Stabio and Steve Klang

Jake Ketterling and John Hamby 2 Up over Ralph Reinhart and Don Crtalic

18 Hole Matches

Bob Nisbet and Milt Strong 1 UP over Rick Hadd and George Zorzakis

Jeff Glover and Gib Glasson All Square with Todd Koepp and Mark Halvorson

Glenn Hageman and Rob McDonald All Square with Gary Doll and Si Simonsen

Jim Weidman and CJ Lockwood 1 UP over Rich Lorenz and Allan Mader

Chris Barham and Tom Schillinger 2 & 1 over John Cannon and Mike Sullivan

Pat Petrino and Ted Cerise 1 UP over Dave Maier and Daryl Helmer

Garth Quade and Pat Picicci 4 & 3 over Dave Downing and Mike Buck

Ralph Blee and George Maragos 4 & 3 over Les Marshall and Dan Dinardi

Jim Brown and Steve Ballock 1 UP over Dick Kosmicki and Jerry Liffrig

David Brochu and Dan Carroll 4 & 3 over Tex Kiedrowski and Mark Sprattler

Oren Jones and Phil Pugrud 1 UP over David Graves and Paul Mock

Yellowstone

Game: Individual Low Net

1st: Douglas Benge (69)

2nd: Mick Durham (70)

3rd: Thomas King (71)

Hilands

Wednesday Seniors

T-1st: Jerry Wolf, Dale Owen, John Tripp, Rich Hageman, Jim Koessler, Dale Hudiburgh 56.

T-1st: Dwight Mackay, Dave Rye, T.J. Sullivan, Jim Anderson, Ken Lind, Jerry Hanson 56.

3rd: Art Geiger, Dave Kinard, Mike Hansen, Jake Korell, Larry Larson 63.