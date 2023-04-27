Golf
Pryor Creek
Senior Men's League
Wednesday
Stableford Stroke Play
Net: 1. Greg Oliphant, Doug Johnson, Dick Jonasen, Roger Kesler, 78 points; 2. John Felicioni, Jim Moody, Jim Gordon, Kenny Southworth, 73 points; 3. Mike Songer, Jack Butorac, Rick Rogers, Don Charpentier, 72 points; T-4. Scott Dickinson, Clint MacIntyre, Wiley Taylor, Dick Allran, 66 points; T-4. Paul Miron, Bruce Dunkin, Fred Montgomery, Larry Iacopini, 66 points; 6. Bruce Grendahl, Cliff Frank, Curt Cline, Dick Walker, 65 points; 7. Martin Rukstad, Gene Bohleen, Jim Pickens, Randy Thomas, 63 points.
Par 3
Ladies Morning League
Field Shots
Flight 1: Rebecca Hagen 30, Elvira WIlcox 30, Alicia Lee 31, Jo Ausk 31, Cathy Wagenhalls 33, Gina Zeilstra 33.
Flight 2: Jeanne Astle 31, Donna Newell 33, Joyce Pulley 34.
Flight 3: Alice Lahren 35, Lynn Redman 35, Jean Becker 35, Lois Frank 35, Bonnie RIley 36, Sharon Feeley 39.