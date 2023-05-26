Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Golf

Hole-In-One

Heather Kirschenmann aced the 115-yard No. 7 at Billings Par 3 using a 4 hybrid. Witnesses were Brock Kirschenmann, Bob Hagen, Rebecca Hagen.

Pryor Creek

Senior Men's League

FORMAT-A,C-1 Net, B,D-1 Net: 1st-121-Tom Corbin, Cliff Schell, Jim Lee, Harvey Susott; 2nd-127S/C-Trey Adkins, Ron Engelhardt, James Pickens, Ron Lassiter; 3rd-127-Russ McClellan, Gary Weiss, Gary Scheutzle, Ted Cerese; 4th-130-Todd Holbert, Ed Barry, Don Meseberg, Daryl Wulff; 5th-132S/C-Bob Oostermeyer, Cliff Pickens, Don Charpentier, Kenny Southworth; 6th-132-Mike Palagyi, Keith Beartusk, Tom Romine, Ken Rauch.

Par 3

Ladies League, Throw Out A Hole: Flight 1: Joey Gordon 56, Judy Hugelen 56, Rebecca Hagen 58, Gina Zeilstra 58, Corrine Grimm 58. Flight 2: Elvira Wilcox 59, Vicki Bell 59, Cathy Wagenhalls 64, Carol Jensen 64, Lois Frank 64. Flight 3: Cheryl Brown 60, Barb Herda 61, Kathy Kuck 61, Jean Becker 64, Joyce Ramseier 64. Flight 4: Diane Cochran 63, Mary Landon 65, Jeanette Eichele 67, Barb Junilla 67, Bonnie Riley 68, Kathie Riggs 68. Flight 5: Cindy Quade 70, Sharon Feeley 70, Nikki Carr 72, Alice Nickoloff 74, Lynn Petty 75, Norma Karls 75.

Men's League, Flag Day Winners: Clarke Coulter, Max Erickson, Gary Lemke, Walt Davidson, Roy Thompson, Fred Faber, Jim Norris, Jim Humphrey, Riley Goggins, Tim Steffans, John Mota, George Boe, Jim Lindberg, Ed Steffans, Keith Buxbaum, Roger Ditto, Jim Sadowski, Tom Fox.

Camps

Dawson CC Basketball Officiating Camp

GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College basketball programs will be hosting an Officiating Camp June 16-18. This will be the fourth year Dawson has hosted the camp, which usually attracts 25-30 officials from all over Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota.

Any current youth league, high school, and college officials, as well as those who are looking to get started in officiating can register.

The Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp combines both practical experience and hands-on instruction with classroom learning. Participants will officiate high school games and receive evaluation from certified referees in addition to education on officiating topics during daily classroom sessions. This year, officials will also get end-of-game experience in the Cardiac Tournament on Saturday night.

Instructors include:

Mark Riggs, who has over 30 years of officiating experience at the college and high school level. Riggs officiated NCAA D2 basketball for 28 years and NCAA D1 basketball for 18 years. He is currently working in six D1 conferences and has been a camp clinician in the D1 MBOA.

Bo Scott brings with him over eight years of experience in the NAIA and NCAA Division II as well as three years in the NCAA Division I.

Shawn Schroeder's basketball officiating experience includes a total of 17 years overall, with 14 years at the college level, and has been on staff at over 20 camps. He currently works in the Frontier Conference, the GNAC and was nominated to officiate in the NJCAA National Tournament.

Trevor Koterba has officiated for over 10 years at the HS, NJCAA, NAIA and D2 levels. He helps to run education in the Worden Officials pool.

Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp is approved through the MHSA to count as two study club credits. Montana educators will be able to receive renewal units. Cost to attend the camp is $100. Registration includes housing and meals for the weekend, as well as a Dawson Basketball Officiating Camp shirt.

To register for the camp visit: https://dawsonbucs.com/camps/Officials_Camp

For information, visit https://dawsonbucs.com/camps/Dawson_Officiating_Camp_-_2023.pdf or Or contact Dawson AD Joe Peterson at 406-377-9459 or jpeterson@dawson.edu .

Dawson CC Volleyball Summer Camp

GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College volleyball team will host its annual summer volleyball camp June 7-9.

Camp times will vary according to grades: Grades 3-6 from 8-11 a.m.; Grades 9-12 from noon-3 p.m.; Grades 7-8 from 4-7 p.m.

Dawson volleyball coach Dina Fritz, along with multiple college volleyball players, will be running the camp. Each camper will receive a T-shirt and prizes.

For online registration, visit https://dawsonbucs.com/camps/DCC_Volleyball_Camp_2023 .

For information, contact Fritz at dfritz@dawson.edu or 406-939-3618.