Motorsports
Big Sky Challenge Professional Motorcycle Hillclimb
at the Billings Motorcycle Club
Saturday and Sunday
King of the Hill: Bronson Foianini, Lyman, Wyo.
40-plus: Corey Erhardt, Billings; Aaron Pierson, Lethbridge, Alberta; Ryan Wyatt, Rockyview, Alberta; Todd Stuart, Morgan, Utah; Dustin Sullivan, St. George, Utah.
600cc: Corey Erhardt, Billings; Aaron Pierson, Lethbridge, Alberta; Payton Reimers, Billings; Brady Whitmer, Bozeman; Luke Bonner, Huntley.
People are also reading…
450cc: Bronson Foianini, Lyman, Wyo.; Ryan Gallegos, Casper, Wyo.; Noah Shaver, Billings; Kyle Widdicombe, Billings; Jarett Anderson, Harvey, N.D.
0-700cc exhibition: Logan Mead, Concord, Calif.; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Bronson Foianini, Lyman, Wyo.; Luke Bonner, Huntley; Payton Reimers, Billings.
701cc open exhibition: Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Cody Cerovski, Laurel; Payton Reimers, Billings; Luke Bonner, Huntley; Austin Teyler, Billings.
Women's pro: Moto Riah, Casper, Wyo.; Skyler Ketola, Billings; Cassidy Shaver, Billings.
0-70cc semipro: Deegan Glantz, Billings; Eli Norton, Billings; Bubba Schaff, Huntley.
71-90cc semipro: Deegan Glantz, Billings; Eli Norton, Billings; Lucas McDowall, Billings.
Golf
Yellowstone County Senior Interclub
at Briarwood
Order of finish: 1st-128-Mike Taylor, Bruce Grendahl, John Braun, Jerry Rivinius; 2nd 131 S/C-Bart Erickson, Gary Elenburg, Mike Joyce, Bob Schultz; 3rd-131-Troy Steffes, Milt Strong, Terry Lane, Francis Ricci; 4th-131-Brian Gouldsberry, Jon Stepanek, Eddie Samdoval, Dave Davidson.