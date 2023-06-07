The Rimrock Basketball Camp for girls will be held June 12-14 at Billings West. Sessions for girls in Grades 1-4 run from 8-9:30 a.m. and sessions for grades 5-8 run from 8-10:30 a.m. Sessions for high school players (grades 9-12) run from noon-2:30 p.m. The cost for Grades 1-4 is $70 and $90 for Grades 5-8. The registration fee for high school players is $90. Players can register and pay at the door. For information, contact Billings West girls basketball coach Jason Amundsen at 406-697-6460.