Golf
Wednesday
Hole-In-One
Bella Johnson aced the 89-yard No. 12 at Billings Par 3 using a 54-degree wedge. Witnesses were Austin Stauduhar, Axell Johnson, Ty Reynolds.
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
2 Net
1. Paul Cox + Rich Hageman + Ken Lind + Dale Hudiburgh + Edward Hammer 54
2. Mike Hansen + Jim Anderson + Dave Kinard + Dwight Mackay + Larry Larson 57
3. Dave Rye + Dale Owen + Jerry Hanson + Jake Korell + Steve Tostenrud 61
Yellowstone
Seniors Day
Best Ball
1st: Kevin Brewer, Bradley Jensen, Gary Simonich 61
2nd: Mick Durham, Dave Reed, Douglas Benge 67
Lake Hills
Low Gross/Low Net Tournament
9 Hole Event
A Flight: Low Gross (44): Tony Nave; Low Net: (35): Jim Klemann; 2nd Low Net (41) Don Crtalic.
B Flight: Low Gross (45): Tom Thomson; Low Net: (35): Dan Sweet; 2nd Low Net (36) Tom Willis.
C Flight: Low Gross (50): Mike Zabrocki; Low Net: (38): Jake Ketterling; 2nd Low Net (39) Butch Clapper.
D Flight: Low Gross (51): Mike Devouse; Low Net: (32): Ralph Rienhart; 2nd Low Net (38) Rick Stabio.
18 Hole Event
A Flight: Low Gross (72): Jeff Allen; Low Net: (68): Rod Kessler; 2nd Low Net (70) Jeff Glover; 3rd Low Net (74) JIm Keeling.
B Flight: Low Gross (84): Rob McDonald; Low Net: (72): Ken Acton; 2nd Low Net (73) Pat Joyce; 3rd Low Net (74) Gary Ugrin.
C Flight: Low Gross (86): Tony Wright; Low Net: (71): Steve Wimpfheimer; 2nd Low Net (71) Joe Barbero; 3rd Low Net (72) Mike Buck.
D Flight: Low Gross (89): Jerry Liffrig; Low Net: (69): Dan Carroll; 2nd Low Net (72) Mike Quade; 3rd Low Net (72) Rod Hessler.
Flag Prizes: Closest to Pin in 3: Hole 13: Dan Tryan; Closest to Pin in 2: Hole 14: Todd Rose; Long Putt: Hole 15: Howard Sumner; Closest to Pin in 3: Hole 17: Mike Devous.
Basketball
Rimrock Basketball Camp
The Rimrock Basketball Camp for girls will be held June 12-14 at Billings West. Sessions for girls in Grades 1-4 run from 8-9:30 a.m. and sessions for grades 5-8 run from 8-10:30 a.m. Sessions for high school players (grades 9-12) run from noon-2:30 p.m. The cost for Grades 1-4 is $70 and $90 for Grades 5-8. The registration fee for high school players is $90. Players can register and pay at the door. For information, contact Billings West girls basketball coach Jason Amundsen at 406-697-6460.