Golf

Pryor Creek

Senior Men's League

Step Down Scramble: 1st-69-Randy Bodley, Max Erickson, Blaine Purington, Bryson Endrina; 2nd-70-Kelly Sego, Dave Davidson, Don Charpentier, Pat Sherman; 3rd-71 S/C-Trey Adkins, Dan Vogt, Kurt Keller, Bob Hanson; 4th-71 S/C-Ray Koschel, Steve Staebler, Bill Endy, Larry Iacopini; 5th-71-Scott Dickinson, Jerry Olson, Scott Armstrong, Wally Sims.

Eaglerock

Senior Golf League

Scramble: Max Erickson, Ron Hirsch, Garth Quade, Dick Kosmicki- 63; John Kemp, Charlie Peaton, Lane Snyder, Dick Dye - 64; Mark Hayashi, Ron Roberts, Don Charpentier - 64; Tom Feeley, Terry Lane, Bob Schicktanz, Parris Atherton - 65.

Lake Hills

Wednesday Evening Ladies League

Gross: Laurie Mohl - 41

Net: Pam Kaufman, Bonnie Wutzke - 31

Flags: 1-Marie Anderson, 2-Danielle Campanella, 3-Sandy Sandbak, 4-Marnee Moore, 5-Mandi Reynolds, 6-Jennifer Morse, 7- Lauri Patterson, 8-Janelle Keeling, 9-Reese Newman.

Par 3

Senior Men's League

Red/White: Flight 1: Gross, Riley Goggins 58, Eddie Sandoval 63. Net, Max Erickson 45, Jesse Mota 52.7. Flight 2: Gross, Pete Peterson 59, Jim Humphrey 61. Net, Eugene Sawyer 45.2, John Boll 46.7. Flight 3: Gross, George Boe 64, John Palagyi 68. Net, Bill Axtell 44.7, Fred Faber 47. Flight 4: Gross, Clarke Coulter 72, Andy Zahn 79. Net, Jerry Narum 42.8, Gary Amundson 48.3.

Big Sky State Games

Sports added to the lineup for 2023

Disc Golf Field Games, Cross-Training, Jiu Jitsu and Axe Throwing have been added to the lineup for the 2023 Big Sky State Games in Billings.

Disc Golf Field Games is Sunday, May 21 at Castle Rock Park.

Cross-Training is Saturday, June 24, at YCF Training Center.

Jiu Jitsu is Saturday, July 15, at Will James Middle School.

Axe Throwing is Sunday, July 16, at OX Indoor Axe Throwing.

To register or for more information, visit bigskygames.org or call 406-254-7426.