Basketball
McCarthy Basketball Camp
The McCarthy Basketball Camp is July 17-20 at Stevensville High School.
The camp conductor is Frank McCarthy, former women's basketball coach at Montana State, Montana State Billings and Sheridan (Wyo.) College.
The registration deadline is July 11, although walk-ups are accepted. The camp is for boys and girls entering grades K-9. The boys camp is from 10 a.m. to noon and the girls camp is from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $75 per camper, which includes instruction, a water bottle, camp T-shirt and a basketball.
For information, call 307-752-1103 or email FrankMcCarthy@gmail.com .