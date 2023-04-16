Bowling

Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association

Robert Brown of Wapati, Wyo., claimed the title in a challenge match by defeating Ken Carcich of Sheridan, Wyo., 247-244 Sunday at Town & Country Lanes. Brown forced the second match by winning the first, 212-190.

With the win, Brown took home $215, while Carcich pocketed $199.

The high game was posted by Craig Nickel with a 296 game in match play. Keith Loran of Billings was the high qualifier with a 946 for four games.

There were 38 bowlers who competed from Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota.

Order of finish (bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings): Brown (Wapati, Wyo.), Carcich (Sheridan, Wyo.), Ron Engelhardt, Darin Henderson (Greybull, Wyo.), Mike Hardesty (Belgrade), Tim Zorn, Stu Summers, Rick Eades (Lovell, Wyo.), Keith Loran, Russ Penkal (Bozeman), Curt Macha (Sheridan, Wyo.), Craig Nickel, Tom Shea, George Maragos, Mark Kemp (Livingston), Jerry Woodward (Powell, Wyo.), Jim Hill, Don Loessberg (Bozeman), Barry Campbell (Forsyth), Dean Hoyt, Mike Kitchen (Lovell, Wyo.), Ron Schmidt (Lovell, Wyo.), Todd Phillips (Deaver, Wyo.), Don Whiteman (Powell, Wyo.), Charlie Fergerson (Hardin), Chester Gilliam (Lovell, Wyo.), Scott Gasser, John Whitaker (Roundup), Fred Kunz (Cody, Wyo.), Darrell Reinhardt, Vic Schell, and Dale Matthaes.

Bowlers may obtain their yearly scoring report by contacting Dale at dalematthaes@gmail.com and they will be emailed back to the bowler. A summer meeting is in the plans and everyone will be informed as to when the meeting will take place and where. Stay tuned for more updates on the Double Nickel website at doublenickelscratchassociation.org, and the Double Nickel Scratch Association Facebook page.