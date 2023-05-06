Golf
Hole-In-One
Harold Olson aced the 170-yard 5th hole at Yellowstone with a 5 hybrid Saturday. Witnessed by Kathy Olson, Bob and Leslie Whalen.
Yellowstone
Best Ball
Saturday
1. Jackson Cobb, Gregg Wilson 64; 2. Brad Fox; Bre Jensen 66.
The induction ceremony is set for Saturday, May 20 at the Star Lanes Family Sports Center in Butte.
Bowling
Your Sports