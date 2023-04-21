Big Sky State Games
DanceSport
The Big Sky State Games DanceSport of the 38th annual events are slated for Saturday at Billings Skyview.
The Dance Stage events competition will be held at the Skyview theatre beginning at 8 a.m. The public is encouraged to attend the competition. Daily admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students age 7-17; children 6 & under are admitted free of charge.
Alison Woodward is the sport commissioner of DanceSport.
Finals in most sports of the BSSG are July 14–16 in Billings. For information, call 406-254-7426 or visit www.bigskygames.org.