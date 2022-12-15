BUTTE — Florence-Carlton football star Patrick Duchien Jr. and Billings Senior volleyball standout Rylee Kogolshak are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for November after leading their teams to state championships.
Duchien, a senior who committed to play football for Montana State in November, accounted for six touchdowns to power the Falcons to a 48-7 romp over Missoula Loyola for their second consecutive Class B crown. Duchien tossed five touchdown passes to three different players in the game.
For the year, he threw 36 touchdown passes and ran for 20 more.
Kogolshak, who recently committed to Montana State Billings for volleyball, had an equally memorable close to her career as Billings Senior returned to the top of the Class AA pack.
Kogolshak, a setter, notched 55 assists in her final match, a five-set triumph over arch-rival Billings West for the title after the Broncs forced the second, if-necessary, game to determine the champion. Kogolshak notched 34 assists in the first one. During the regular season she averaged 9.31 assists per set (third-best in Class AA) and ranked eighth with 0.58 aces per set.
Kogolshak earned all-state honors for the Broncs after spending her first two volleyball seasons at Hardin, where she was also a state-champion swimmer. She finished third at state as a wrestler last year for the Broncs as well.
