BILLINGS — Dylan Donahue says he hasn’t had a drink in nearly three years; the Billings West alum and New York Jets draft pick knew sobriety had to be his first step on a difficult journey he hopes leads him back to the NFL.
Is the Canadian Football League his ticket to redemption?
Donahue, 27, continues to work his way into good football graces in an effort to return to the highest level of the game, where he believes he belongs. Last week, Donahue signed a contract with Winnipeg of the CFL.
Donahue said the Blue Bombers had been courting him since his time with the Jets ended, but he instead chose to take an opportunity to play for the Atlanta Legends in the short-lived Alliance of American Football, a league that unexpectedly ceased operations last spring before its inaugural season even finished.
Joining the CFL is now Donahue’s only recourse.
“It’s always a difficult road. I’m not going to say it’s easy,” Donahue said. “It’s very competitive no matter what league you’re in. I just have to buckle down and get into a routine. I have to put up some serious stats (in the CFL) to be able to do what I want to do.”
Donahue’s off-the-field struggles are no secret:
Two impaired-driving charges in a nine-month span — one in Billings and another that resulted in a wrong-way crash in the Lincoln Tunnel connecting New Jersey and midtown Manhattan — culminated in a 14-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and an unceremonious dismissal by the Jets.
In his mind, that was secondary to the legal ramifications, the public embarrassment and the danger in which he’d put himself and others.
Donahue, an outside linebacker and a fifth-round draft choice, played four games as a rookie with the Jets in 2017 before an elbow injury sidelined him. Then, with his hardships piling up, it all came to an abrupt end.
Donahue, who played collegiately at Division II West Georgia, hasn’t shied away from the obvious characterization that it was a blown opportunity.
“I think about that a lot,” he said.
Donahue was eventually reinstated by the NFL in December of 2018, not long after he finished a season as a volunteer assistant coach for West’s state championship football team. The following spring he worked out for the Redskins and Raiders, and felt he performed well enough to receive a contract offer.
But the phone didn’t ring.
That’s when he signed with Atlanta in the AAF, where a calf injury limited his ability to excel during what he said was a “frustrating” season.
When the AAF folded, Donahue wasn’t sure what was next.
“Over Christmas I was going over my options. I was honestly pretty much done with football,” he said. “I’ve spent three years stressing over getting back into the NFL. It’s been so politically challenging. They’ve made it extremely hard.”
In the CFL, Donahue said “it’s going to take a lot of training, a lot of preparing mentally, getting a routine together that works and just executing. I’ve done it all before and I have no doubt I can do it again.
“I think they just need to see me sober and ball out for one more year to make myself attractive again.”
Two of Donahue’s former teammates at West Georgia went the CFL route and were eventually signed by NFL teams — cornerback Marcus Sales (Vikings) and fullback Alex Armah (Panthers).
“If this is the way they got back in the NFL, this is the way I’m going to get back in the NFL, too,” Donahue said.
Winnipeg is the reigning Grey Cup champion. The Bombers defeated Hamilton 33-12 last November to claim the 11th Cup in franchise history.
It was their first league title since 1990.
The 2020 CFL season begins the week of June 13. Winnipeg will visit Hamilton in a rematch of last year’s Grey Cup.
Donahue, who says he’s maintained his strength and kept his weight around 245-250 pounds, hopes to be a big contributor on the field with the Blue Bombers.
After that … who knows?
“I’m not going to be satisfied until I prove to myself and everyone else what my capabilities are in the NFL and I’m not who they think I am,” he said.
“I just have to train and get my mind right before the season and the Lord will take care of the rest.”
