MISSOULA — Tyrone Holmes has a big decision to make Sunday.
The former Montana Grizzly defensive end grew up a Niners fan, but he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs two years ago. He still maintains friendships with some of the players and knows a thing or two that might come in handy for all of us handicapping the Super Bowl.
"The Chiefs have incredible speed that makes them pretty unique," offered Holmes, who had brief stays with four NFL teams before hanging up his cleats in the fall. "And they have a very strong culture that comes with winning a lot and having a legendary coach (Andy Reid)."
The Niners have an even stronger culture. They've won five Super Bowls, and the Chiefs have just the one Vince Lombardi trophy, garnered 50 years ago against the Minnesota Vikings. It was my first memory of the big game (I was 5 years old) and I have this image burned into my brain of Vikings quarterback Joe Kapp showing pain on his face.
Like a lot of fans, Holmes will probably decide whom to pull for as Sunday's game is being played. Maybe one of his old pals will make a big play and he'll bust out his old Chiefs jersey. Maybe a high school buddy will text him and turn his loyalty toward Jimmy Garoppolo and the boys in red and metallic gold.
For a lot of Montanans, this year's Super Bowl involves adopting a team for a few hours. It helps make things more fun for all of us fans of also-rans like the Seahawks, Broncos, Packers, Vikings and Bears.
Growing up in the Midwest, I had the chance to attend several Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium. To me, Chiefs fans are the equivalent of Montana Grizzly fans on the FCS level. They're loyal, loud and love a good tailgate.
Nobody in the NFL tailgates like Chiefs fans. Maybe because they've got this sea of parking spaces to use on game day, with Arrowhead Stadium situated right next to Kauffman Stadium, home of the Royals.
"Pulling up to the stadium on game day is a sight to see with the parking lot being a sea of red," Holmes told the Missoulian. "The crowd is always well informed and gets painfully loud during crucial moments in the game. Then it was always cool to go out to dinner or anywhere in the city and everyone is wearing Chiefs gear."
I'd like to tell you I have a good Chiefs story, but my most vivid memory involves driving all the way to Kansas City to watch the Chiefs beat my Packers and Brett Favre on a Monday night. My little brother has a much more interesting Chiefs story.
He drove a van all the way to Arrowhead Stadium from our hometown in eastern Iowa. He and his buddies were having a blast hanging out in the parking lot before the game. But they made a tactical tailgating error before entering the stadium.
They decided to put their grill in the back of the van before it cooled off. As you might imagine, the van had to be put out to pasture.
If you're asking me who is going to win Sunday, I'll tell you the Chiefs.
Tyrone Holmes likes their speed and that's good enough for me. Plus, I'd love to see Reid come away with a title because he has endured so much as a father, losing a son to an accidental heroin overdose eight years ago. A son that he tried to help as much as he could, even taking him on to help out when Reid coached the Philadelphia Eagles.
So, as usual, I'm thinking with my heart instead of my head on Super Sunday. Maybe I just like being contrary to all the national TV and radio pundits picking the Niners.
Shout it from a mountaintop: Chiefs 35, Niners 31.
