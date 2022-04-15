BILLINGS — Looking beyond Saturday’s battle at home against Southwest Kansas, the Billings Outlaws are about enter what is perhaps the most difficult portion of their inaugural Champions Indoor Football season: three consecutive road games that include a matchup next week with defending league titlist Omaha.
But if there’s one lesson Outlaws coach Brian Schmidt has learned in 15 years of indoor ball, it’s that you can only control the here and now.
“You want to win your games at home, and winning this game is important because then we go on the road and we have a tough stretch,” Schmidt said. “But the key for us really isn’t worrying about the road, it’s worrying about this one. We’ll worry about the road later.”
The Outlaws (1-1) welcome Southwest Kansas (2-1) into First Interstate Arena at MetraPark for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Billings won its first game last week, a 42-34 home victory over Salina. The game was tied 28-28 in the fourth quarter, but the Outlaws took control on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Charles McCullum to Tyron Laughinghouse and a timely 48-yard interception return for a TD — remember, it’s a 50-yard field — by defensive lineman/linebacker Jeff Luc.
The Outlaws want to keep that momentum intact this week.
The victory “really told us that we’re a good football team,” Schmidt said. “The first half we played really well offensively and defensively. Our special teams kind of put us in a couple spots, but our defense was just lights out.
“We got the score we needed, and then getting the huge return from Jeff Luc, it was a complete effort. I think that’s something we can build off of.”
Southwest Kansas, based in Dodge City and nicknamed the Storm, rebranded this year from its previous incarnation, the Dodge City Law, which was a member of the CIF last season. The Storm dropped their 2022 opener to Omaha but followed with back-to-back wins over Wyoming and Topeka and are in a three-way tie for second place in the CIF standings.
Torrance Carr and Zuri Davis are the team’s top pass-catchers, and quarterback Giovanni Sanders has exhibited efficiency so far. George Moreina has scored a touchdown in three straight games.
Defensively, the Storm have intercepted five passes and forced seven total turnovers in three games.
Schmidt said the Storm have a specific characteristic.
“They’re very athletic, which I think is the biggest challenge for us,” Schmidt said. “The thing about athletic football teams is sometimes you don’t know how athletic they are until you’re actually out there. This team is very athletic. They’ve got a lot of really good players.
“The real key is to play your assignments. The minute you get out of control is when you allow athletic teams to have opportunities. It’s real key to play in control. We’re athletic as well. It’s not a thing where they’re athletic and we’re not, but certainly they bring something different to the table.”
McCullum, the Outlaws’ quarterback, has been solid so far. McCullum has thrown for 395 yards in two games, which ranks fourth in the league. His 68% completion rate ranks second. His nine TD passes are third.
Garry Brown is McCullum’s go-to target in the passing game, while Shannon Warren and Tyries Thomas are the top running options.
Defensively, Billings West High graduate and former New York Jet Dylan Donahue has been a force in his first year of indoor ball. Donahue has three quarterback sacks and two forced fumbles so far.
“I think it’s coming together real well,” Schmidt said about the Outlaws’ first CIF season. “Being able to overcome adversity and continue to build is the key.
“You don’t want to be at your best at the beginning, you want to be at your best at the end. The key for us is every week is to continue to get better, and that’s what we want to do.”
NOTES: The Outlaws have won both of their games at First Interstate Arena, including a 64-20 exhibition victory over the Lone Star Pitbulls on March 24. ... The radio broadcast of Saturday's game versus SW Kansas can be heard on KBLG radio (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com. ... Following next week's game at Omaha, the Outlaws will travel to play the Wyoming Mustangs in Gillette, Wyoming, on April 30. They'll then visit Salina, Kansas, for a rematch with the Liberty on May 7.
