GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Billings Outlaws extended their Champions Indoor Football winning streak Saturday with a 45-29 road victory over the Wyoming Mustangs.
Billings’ defense pitched a shutout in the first half, quarterback Charles McCullum accounted for three touchdowns and the Outlaws rolled to their fourth consecutive win. Billings improved its record to 4-1, and hasn’t lost since the opener at Sioux City.
The Outlaws led 25-0 at intermission after McCullum rushed for a 10-yard touchdown and DNerius Antoine scored on 1- and 7-yard runs. Billings’ defense intercepted three passes in the first half, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and had five picks in all.
Wyoming (2-4) scored on its first possession of the third quarter but the Outlaws answered when McCullum found Jerron McGaw for an 11-yard score.
Antoine rushed for his third TD later in the fourth, and McCullum found Tyron Laughinghouse with a short scoring pass.
The Outlaws will continue their three-game road swing next week against the Salina Liberty in Salina, Kansas.
