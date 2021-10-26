BILLINGS — The Billings Outlaws announced the signings of three more players Tuesday, including record-setting quarterback Charles McCullum, who most recently played in the Indoor Football League with the Spokane Shock.
McCullum, according to the Outlaws' announcement, broke the IFL's career passing record last season with Spokane. McCullum was previously an IFL offensive MVP when he played for the Wichita Falls Nighthawks. He also won a National Arena League title with Carolina in 2018, throwing for 74 touchdowns.
The Outlaws have also signed Tyron Laughinghouse, a receiver, and Claude Davis, a defensive end.
Laughinghouse played with McCullum in Carolina in 2018, where he caught 21 touchdown passes. Davis has indoor experience with Billings' most recent franchise, the Wolves, as well as with the Nebraska Danger and Sioux Falls Storm. Last season he played for the Sioux City Bandits.
The Outlaws, new members of Champions Indoor Football, begin their season this coming spring.
