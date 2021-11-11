BILLINGS — Michael DeLeon might be the least imposing player on the football field.
The Billings West senior running back stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 170 pounds. But it’s the other numbers, his statistics, which make him stand above the others.
Heading into Friday’s semifinal between the Golden Bears (10-1) and Helena High (9-2) at 7 p.m. at Wend's Field at Daylis Stadium, DeLeon has rushed for 1,406 yards this season, tops in Class AA and one of just two backs in the classification that has topped 1,000 yards. (Kalispell Glacier’s Jake Rendina has rushed for 1,340 yards in one more game than DeLeon. Glacier plays at Missoula Sentinel in AA’s other semifinal.)
It’s not just his stature that makes DeLeon fly under the radar, it’s his demeanor, as well. Each home game, after another eye-popping accumulation of yards, including last week’s 33-carry, 305-yard, five-touchdown performance in the Golden Bears’ quarterfinal win over Helena Capital, DeLeon can usually be found on the field surrounded by his family.
When asked about his efforts, he’ll give you an aw-shucks smile and quickly turn the attention to his offensive line.
He likes to brag up his linemen — and rightfully, so —and will try to convince you that the big fellas are simply his smokescreen. All he has to do is glide behind his line of 6-footers and linger where defenders can’t find him until the time is right. Then he runs for daylight.
DeLeon deserves much more credit than he gives himself. But there is a certain element of truth in what he says. A little bit of the smokescreen part, but also his seemingly impeccable timing.
“He’s patient, and then once he sees the hole, he makes his cut and he gets upfield,” West coach Rob Stanton said. “He’s tough. He’s just a good football player.”
After last week’s victory, senior offensive and defensive lineman Carter Warnick was happy about the win, but a bit dissatisfied with his own performance. Warnick felt he was pushed around a bit on the defensive side, and offensively, he felt, he simply wasn’t at his best. On a personal level, just one of those nights.
But at the mention of DeLeon’s 300-plus yard performance, Warnick perked up a bit.
“He makes it a lot easier, tell you what,” he said. “You kind of just have to put a little bit of space, you have to win your block just a little bit, and Mike will find a hole. It’s pretty impressive.”
DeLeon is quick, but he’s not the fastest player out there. His longest run from scrimmage this year is 56 yards. And his 170 pounds don’t make him the strongest runner, either. That doesn’t mean he makes it easy to bring him down.
He rarely goes down on first contact, and one of his touchdown’s last Friday was an example. With the Bears near the Capital goal line, DeLeon took a handoff from quarterback Isaiah Claunch at about the 6-yard line.
A Bruins’ defender crashed in from the left side and got his arms around DeLeon’s waist at about the 4, and when DeLeon shook off that tackler, he was hit head on by a Capital linebacker, who stood DeLeon up at about the 2.
DeLeon wiggled out of that predicament, was wrapped up again, and as he fell to the turf, he extended the ball across the goal line for a touchdown.
“He’s just hard to bring down, even at the goal line,” Stanton said. “He keeps his feet going. He’s been doing that since the middle of last year. … He’s a special kid, the kind you love to coach because he doesn’t say a word. He gives credit to everybody else.”
DeLeon would like to go on to play college football but hasn’t decided where yet. Stanton doesn’t know, either, but the West coach knows wherever DeLeon lands, that team will be the better for it.
“I do know this,” Stanton said. “Somebody next year in a college program is going to get a pretty good football player that they might not know anything about right now. But I think they will after this game.”
