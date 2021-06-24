The Maroons have slated their summer football camp for July 26-29. The camp is open to 2nd- through 12th-graders and will take place on Torger Oaas Maroon Field at the Maroon Activities Center.
2nd- through 6th-graders will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. The cost for boys in this age group is $32.
7th- through 12th-graders will meet from 5-8:00 p.m. The cost for boys in this age group will be $50. There is a reduced fee of $23 for each additional camper from the same family.
The camp will be run by the Butte Central football coaching staff and will feature football skill development. All campers will receive an official 2021 Maroons Football T-shirt.
To register for the camp or obtain further information, please call the Maroon Activities Center at (406) 723-6706.
