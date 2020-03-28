HELENA — We are living through some strange times, as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the world and the nation. Nothing and nobody seems to be immune.
That includes, as much as I hate to say it, football season.
The idea that March Madness, the NBA or Major League Baseball would be canceled or postponed was unheard of, until it actually happened.
High school state tournaments were another key casualty, one that hit hard in Montana, as the MHSA crowned co-champions in each classification rather than risking play on the final day.
Shortly after that, the governing body of high school athletics in Montana suspended sports in the spring.
With what we know now, and where we sit, with a shelter-in-place order from Montana Governor Steve Bullock, that might as well be a cancellation too.
It also means we should get mentally prepared for a world without football; a season without Friday night lights or the Brawl of the Wild.
It might be too early to give up on baseball season or golf, but the fact that the USGA just postponed the U.S. Open isn't a positive sign, nor was pushing the Tokyo Olympic Games to 2021.
The only major golf event that hasn't been affected right now is the Open Championship, which is set for July. Major League Baseball is talking about playing games in December and even that might not be possible.
Major tennis tournaments have been affected too and football could be next to be postponed, suspended or canceled. The longer we get into spring and summer without sports, the less likely we are to see action on the gridiron this fall.
No one knows how all of this will play out. But the idea of trying to play sports, while at the same time waging a concerted battle against COVID-19, just seems like a nightmare and a little unrealistic.
Ideas are circulating about the college football season starting early, hoping to get it over with before the cold weather comes.
But even if teams started practicing in July and started play in August, September and maybe October, there are a lot of variables. It's also a scenario in which just about everything would need to go right to work, and unless we haven't gotten the hint, COVID-19 cares nothing about our norms.
Sports are a key fabric of society. They always have been and they probably always will be.
In the United State especially, sports have helped define who we are. Baseball is our national pastime and football, well, football is simply our sport, along with basketball.
All three sports were invented and developed here and in its own way, each sport can help tell the story of America.
Sports have a way or mirroring society, but when it comes down to it, they aren't essential. They never have been and never will be.
The Olympics were put off in 1940 and 1944 during the Second World War. 1945 was the last time the U.S. Open wasn't played, the last year of a four-year stretch during the war, which is another reminder why not playing the tournament at Winged Foot in June is such a big deal.
As a sports fan, the past few weeks have been hard. But it's about to get a whole lot harder.
We've gotten so accustomed to living from one sporting event to another, it almost became a way to tell time. It's how my internal clock has worked for close to 30 years.
I didn't need a calendar, I knew what month, what day, what week it was based all on sports. Now, that's all messed up and it's depressing. But it's more than that.
Sports are a way that we come together. They are something mothers and fathers share with sons and daughters. Not just games you play or watch in person, but even the ones you watch at home — together.
Some of my best moments as a kid came watching my favorite teams next to my mom and dad, my aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents.
No matter how good or bad the game went, whether or not your team won, the rest of the world melted away, at least for a time.
You can forget your problems and allow yourself to be part of something bigger, something you might not control, even if you think that lucky jersey, sweatshirt or stinky pair of socks actually makes a difference.
In the grand scheme of things, there are many things more important than playing or watching football, basketball, baseball or any other pastime.
But you can bet there are coaches, athletes and parents, across this state, this country and the world that are missing sports right now, just as we are all missing parts of normal life we used to take for granted.
Now, we are confronted with a cold, new reality, one where sports are the furthest thing from our minds and socially, we find ourselves isolated.
We will make it through this time as long as we stick together and apply some of those timeless lessons that sports have taught us.
So as much as I wish it wasn't so, if you are expecting sports to be played anytime soon, it's time to temper expectations and hunker down for the long haul.
Life may not return to normal anytime soon, but when it does, sports will return too, filling the same space in our lives they always have.
