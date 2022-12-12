HELENA – This segment on Capital’s 12 football championships recaps the program’s last half-dozen victories in the chipper.
2002
Capital 28, CM Russell 21
In the battle for the state crown at Vigilante Stadium, CHS fell behind the Rustlers 21-7 early in the third quarter, their score coming on a Narles Layne plunge. The Bruins (13-0) then stormed back with 21 unanswered points to garner coach Mark Samson’s third undefeated crown in four years.
A 4-yard TD run by quarterback Kyle Samson, a 25-yard scoring strike from Samson to Ryan Turcott, and a 2-point conversion pass from Samson made it 21-all midway through the final period. Among the defensive highlights was an interception in the end zone by Jesse Auck and a crucial stop when the brown-and-gold defense stuffed the opposing QB on fourth-and-one.
The winning drive, which covered 60 yards on eight plays, culminated in Nelson’s 3-yard spurt to pay dirt with 48 seconds left in the game. CMR made it all the way down to the Capital’s 26, before defensive back Matt Larson batted down a pass in the end zone on the game’s last play.
Samson garnered the Class AA offensive MVP award and was tabbed Montana’s Gatorade Player of the Year. Larson and D-lineman RC Pearce were named Western Conference defensive co-MVPs.
Defensive back and punt returner Marc Samson, Larson at kickoff returner, J.J. Perino and John Drynan on the O-line, Bob Daly at D-end and linebacker Quincy Bourne rounded out their first team all-staters.
2006
Capital 31, Billings West 17
After placing runner-up in 2005, the Pat Murphy-coached Bruins (10-3) captured the school’s eighth state championship in an all-around team effort, with a two-touchdown margin over West in the chipper in the Magic City.
CHS amassed 383 yards rushing, paced by quarterback Jared Hunt and running Matt Williams, with 178 and 130 yards. Hunt fired a 10-yard TD strike to Matt Miller, while Williams (12 yards) joined Kruze Banderob (1) and Cameron Dana (7) with end-zone rushes. Mike Aune booted a 28 yard FG and four extra points.
Colton Sherley, a 6-2, 210-pound D-end, earned the AA defensive MVP award, while Capital’s entire offensive line was tabbed the conference offensive MVP.
The rest of the brown-and-gold’s first team all-state selections were Williams, O-linemen Danny Sebastian and Nick Petrusha, Sean Thornton (DL), Clay Bignell (OLB) and Grant Boynton (PR).
2007
Capital 30, Billings Senior 27
CHS twice overcame 10-point deficits for the repeat, with quarterback Jared Hunt scoring the winning touchdown on a 3-yard sweep with 1:06 left in the game.
Hunt had connected with Seth Long on a 41-yard scoring strike and Michael King booted a 34-yard field, but the Bruins found themselves trailing a fired-up Senior group 20-10 in the third period. Billings had the ball and was deep in Capital territory when senior defensive back Joe Andriolo intercepted a pass at the goal line, which killed the drive and shifted the momentum over to the brown-and-gold.
After Hunt tallied on a 2-yard plunge, another Bronc TD made it 27-17 with 4:11 on the clock. However, the “Never-Say-Die” Bru-Crew fought back with a 12-yard touchdown catch by Anthony Hogan and Hunt’s title-winner, which was set up when their onside kick was recovered by Tait Strom and Gus Hoovestal.
Capital’s (12-1) postseason awards were spearheaded by Class AA offensive and defensive players of the year, Hunt and D-lineman Brian Bignell. Also on the all-state first team were wide receiver/punt returner Casey Lamping, Brad Daly at defensive end, running back Michael King, Andriolo, offensive guards Shaun Sampson and Abe Smith, and sophomore cornerback Matt Miller.
2008
Capital 35, Billings West 14
The Bruins completed a perfect undefeated season at 13-0, while pirating seven interceptions (three by Jake Losett) in the chipper and breaking a close game open with 21 third-quarter points, for the three-peat.
Quarterback Matt Reyant tossed a pair of TD passes -- 10 yards to Josh Dirks and 75 yards to Michael King. Also scoring for the Bru-crew were fullback Nick Retz on a 2-yard run, Matt Miller with a 40-yard pick-six and a 5-yard run, and King’s five PATs.
Miller and senior defensive end Brad Daly were selected as 2008 Class AA offensive and defensive MVPs. Matt Miller was a two-way first team all-stater as well at wide receiver and cornerback.
Michael King (RB, K, KR) made first team all-state at three positions. Other Bruin first teamers were Losett (CB), cornerback, Retz, O-tackle Dalton Peaslee and Weston Hellbush (DL).
The next year, the Brucrew extended its win streak to 33 games, and finished as 2009 runners-up in their fifth successive finals, both of which are state records.
2011
Capital 39, Billings West 14
The Bruins (12-1) avenged their only loss of the season, when they fell behind West early in Daylis Stadium but rallied back to dominate the rest of the game, for coach Murphy’s fourth title.
CHS rushed for 300 yards, led by Gunnar Brekke’s 190 on 21 carries, with a trio of touchdown runs, for 49, 5 and 42 yards. Also scoring were teammates Brice Burton (twice), and Reece Miller on 25-yard pass from Riley Sampson.
The Bruin defense posted four sacks versus BW and allowed just 21 points in the three playoff games.
The brown-and-gold placed 10 players on first team all-state, led by Class AA defensive co-MVPs Joe Coker, Dillon Ecord and A.J. Wilson, linebackers all; and Caleb Kidder, a two-way selectee (D-end, O-guard), who went on to garner the 2008 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year.
The rest of CHS’ first team selections were Brekke, tight end Slaten Long, James Hogan at center, Burton, cornerback Matt Michelotti and Brian Sinrud at safety.
2022
Capital 35, Bozeman 14
The unbeaten Bru-crew, decorated in traditional Mohawk haircuts, completed the season’s table run with a dominating performance in the title triumph over Bozeman, giving the program an even dozen grid crowns.
CHS burst out of the gates with touchdown runs by Hayden Opitz and Dylan Graham on their first two possessions in Vigilante Stadium, and an 87-yard sprint to the house before the half by running back Tom Carter made it 21-14 at the intermission. Then the defense shut out the Hawks the rest of the way – led by D-lineman Talon Marsh’s four tackles for loss and two sacks – while another Opitz scoring plunge, a strike from quarterback Hudsen Grovom (who platooned with Joey Michelotti) to Tyler Kovick, and five PATs by Kevin LaChere capped off the victory.
Carter and Marsh were named the AA offensive and defensive MVPs. The rest of the Bru-crew’s first team all-staters were Opitz (TE, ILB), Joey Lauerman (linebacker), David Marshall (center), Henry Gross (D-end), safeties Carter and Nick Michelotti, Paul Mousel (O-guard), Kovick (nickel back) and Austin Buehler (O-tackle).
Coach Kyle Mihelish’s triumph means every grid skipper in CHS’ 49-year history (1973-2022) now owns a state title, while the undefeated season (12-0) is the program’s sixth perfect mark, exactly half of their dozen state championships.
