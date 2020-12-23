BILLINGS — Dylan Donahue couldn’t have asked for a better NFL mentor than Hall of Fame outside linebacker Kevin Greene.
Coming out of the University of West Georgia in 2017, Donahue’s pass-rushing style compared favorably to Greene’s — right down to their proportionately long, flowing hair.
When Donahue was drafted by the New York Jets in the fifth round in 2017, Greene became Donahue’s position coach and the two forged a tight bond. It was Greene who called Donahue to notify him of his selection.
Greene passed away suddenly on Monday at the age of 58, and Donahue, formerly a standout player at Billings West, felt it personally.
“Major sadness,” Donahue told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “He was like my perfect coach. In all senses of the word, he was my perfect coach.”
It was reported that Greene died of a heart attack.
Donahue, now 28, appeared in four games with the Jets as a rookie outside linebacker but an elbow injury ended his season. His NFL career was short-lived due to off-the-field transgressions, including separate drunk-driving charges that led to a long suspension and a one-way ticket out of New York.
In the interim, Donahue joined the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, and he then signed with Winnipeg of the Canadian Football League for 2020, but the season was ultimately canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Through it all, Donahue said Greene never gave up on him.
“He used to tell me all the time after I got in all that trouble that the only thing keeping me from being a Pro Bowl player was myself,” Donahue said. “He told me all the time that I could be as good as I wanted to be. Coming from him, that made me believe it.
“When everything ended, the worst I felt with my relationship with him was I felt like I let him down the most.”
Like Donahue, Greene was a fifth-round NFL draft pick. He played 15 seasons for the Rams, Steelers, Panthers and 49ers.
A relentless and intense pass-rusher, Greene logged 160.0 career quarterback sacks from 1985-99, which rank third all-time behind Bruce Smith and Reggie White and ahead of the likes of Lawrence Taylor and Derrick Thomas.
Greene was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.
As a coach, Greene spent time as an assistant with the Packers before joining the Jets for the 2017 season, which was when he first began honing in on Donahue at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
“That’s when I could tell he really wanted to know what I was all about,” Donahue recalled. “That was right before we all went in to get weighed and measured for the Combine. We were just super like-minded. We played the same way. We were both super aggressive and kind of wild. I think that’s what he liked so much about me.”
Donahue’s arrival to the Jets connected him to Greene on a more personal level.
Still, Donahue feels as if the relationship could have blossomed further, especially from a football standpoint.
“He changed me as a player when I first got there,” Donahue said. “He spent so much extra time with me. At times I thought it was unfair because he was spending like five times as much time with me than any of my teammates.
“I just think he believed in me so much. He wanted me to be the guy. And then I got injured and the DUI happened and everything went downhill from there.”
Though he is still under contract with Winnipeg in the CFL, Donahue said his pro football career may be over. These days he is living in Billings and working at the roofing business owned by his father, Mitch.
In a twist, Dylan Donahue said he has an opportunity to try out for World Wrestling Entertainment. The tryout is scheduled for late January in Orlando, Florida.
“However that goes is what’s going to decide if I’m going to stay in football or not,” said Donahue, who has continued a workout regimen and is now 6-foot-3 and 258 pounds. “But I’m kind of leaning towards not doing football anymore.”
The irony? Greene spent time moonlighting in professional wrestling in 1996 and 1997 while still playing in the NFL.
Donahue said Greene was the first person he told about the wrestling opportunity.
“He was stoked about it,” Donahue said. “He was like, ‘They love that wild-man energy.’”
Donahue said he and Greene spoke as recently as two weeks ago. And when he found out on Monday that Greene had died, Donahue admitted to breaking down in tears.
For Donahue, Greene’s death has great significance.
“It feels like I lost another father — he was almost like a father to me,” Donahue said. “I just always looked up to him.”
