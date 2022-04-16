BILLINGS — When star quarterback Charles McCullum fell to the turf in pain on the game’s first play, Billings Outlaws coach Brian Schmidt felt an existential crisis coming on.
“Oh (bleep),” Schmidt said after the Outlaws made quick work of Southwest Kansas in a Champions Indoor Football game Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. “That was pretty much my first thought.”
Schmidt and the rest of the team could breathe easy, it turned out.
McCullum described the ailment afterward as nothing more than a cramp in his right quadriceps, and the QB returned after the first series with gusto by throwing five touchdown passes in Billings’ 65-20 victory.
The Outlaws scored touchdowns on all but one offensive possession to win their second straight game and improve their record to 2-1 in their inaugural CIF season.
“It’s all about film study and preparation and not making the same mistake twice,” McCullum said. “That makes it a lot easier, and that’s why we put it almost all the way together tonight. We’re still not there yet, we still have some things to work out, but we should be good.”
McCullum was felled on the opening play when he faked a handoff, ran left and saw nothing but open field. He gained about 10 years before crumbling to the turf with no one around him. He had to be helped off and was replaced at quarterback by Jamario Benson.
Benson led the Outlaws to a touchdown on that opening possession, a one-yard pass to Tyron Laughinghouse. Still, there was a pall over Metra.
It didn’t last. McCullum returned for the second series and led Billings to touchdowns on its next four possessions to build a 36-14 lead by halftime.
“It was a big relief,” Schmidt said. “Even with Chuck out we were fine, but it’s just a lot different when he’s in there.”
Running back Shannon Warren scored on a one-yard run in the first quarter, then McCullum found Laughinghouse, Jerron McGaw and Garry Brown with TD passes in the second.
In the third quarter, McCullum hit Laughinghouse for the receiver’s third touchdown, and linebacker D’nerius Antoine returned a fumble 26 yards for another score. The fourth quarter saw McCullum find Brown for another TD throw, and Warren scored again, this time from five yards.
“We matched up well. I knew we would,” Schmidt said. "Even in the first quarter when they scored twice I never felt threatened because I felt like offensively we were going to score, and I knew the defense would get it all figured out.”
The only Billings possession Southwest Kansas’ defense snuffed out was when defensive back Dreko Stathem made a terrific diving play in the end zone to intercept McCullum late in the third quarter.
Outlaws placekicker Luke Daly, formerly of Billings Central High School and Montana State, made all eight of his point-after attempts, and added another point (per CIF rules) when he blasted a kickoff through the narrow uprights some 60-yards away in the fourth quarter.
The Outlaws’ Nate Simkins, a Dillon product and former Montana Western wideout, converted the night’s craziest play when he picked up a botched snap on a point-after attempt, scrambled right, spun out of a tackle, reversed field and bulled his way into the end zone for a two-point conversion.
Schmidt, meanwhile, had been sick throughout the week and wasn’t sure if he’d be well enough to coach. He was, and his team showed him something positive.
“Tonight was a really good situation for us. Especially with me being sick all week,” he said. “I hadn’t been to a practice this week. So to be able to kind of give them the game plan and then them practice it and execute it, everything just kind of came together. For us, it’s a big mental boost.”
Billings will take its two-game winning streak on the road next week to CIF power Omaha, which is the beginning of what Schmidt said is the toughest stretch of the season.
The Outlaws will play three straight road games, including visits to the Wyoming Mustangs and the Salina Liberty.
“When you’ve got three road games in a row, and it’s Omaha, a better Wyoming team and then Salina, you can go 0-3 easily,” Schmidt said. “We’ve just got to come out of this and do our thing.”
“We’ve just got to stick with what we know and go in there and fight,” McCullum said. “If we go in there and fight we should be all right.”
NOTES: Outlaws DL Dylan Donahue, a former Billings West player, did not suit up. Schmidt said Donahue was “a little banged up. I need him more for Omaha than I did tonight.” … Southwest Kansas, which is based in Dodge City, saw its record evened at 2-2 with the loss.
Outlaws 65, Storm 20
|SW Kansas
|7
|7
|0
|6
|—
|20
|Billings
|15
|21
|14
|15
|—
|65
First quarter
Billings: Tyron Laughinghouse 1 pass from Jamario Benson (Nate Simkins run), 9:59
SW Kansas: Zuri Davis 7 pass from Giovanni Sanders (Dillon Burchardt kick), 5:01
Billings: Shannon Warren 1 run (Luke Daly kick), 2:43
Second quarter
Billings: Jerron McGaw 3 pass from Charles McCullum (Luke Daly kick), 11:15
SW Kansas: Sanders 4 run (Burchardt kick), 4:20
Billings: Laughinghouse 35 pass from McCullum (Daly kick), :3:16
Billings: Garry Brown 15 pass from McCullum (Daly kick), :20
Third quarter
Billings: Laughinghouse 2 pass from McCullum (Daly kick), 8:16
Billings: D'nerius Antoine 26 fumble return (Daly kick), 5:36
Fourth quarter
SW Kansas: Torrance Young-Carr 17 pass from Sanders (kick blocked), 13:12
Billings: Warren 5 run (Daly kick), 10:16
Billings: Brown 1 pass from McCullum (Daly kick), :55
Billings: Daly 1-point kick, :55
