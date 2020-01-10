BILLINGS — Former Billings West football player Dylan Donahue, who played in the NFL with the New York Jets in 2017, has signed a free agent contract with Winnipeg of the Canadian Football League.
Donahue confirmed the signing to 406mtsports.com on Friday but was not yet available for further comment.
Darrin Bauming of The Sports Network in Canada initially reported the news on Thursday.
The #Bombers have added 6’3” 248lb defensive end Dylan Donahue @d_donahue49, according to the CFL Transactions wire. Donahue was a New York Jets 5th-round draft pick in 2017 out of West Georgia — the same alma mater as Marcus Sayles. pic.twitter.com/8qfOp6Jubn— 𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝘂𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 (@DarrinBauming) January 10, 2020
A linebacker and defensive lineman, Donahue was most recently a member of the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football, a professional league that ceased operations in April, eight weeks into its regular season.
Donahue graduated from West in 2011 and played collegiately at Division II West Georgia. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Jets and appeared in four games that season before an elbow injury sidelined him.
Donahue was let go by the Jets on Sept. 1, 2018 after pleading guilty to two DUI charges. Donahue later incurred a 14-game suspension by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He was reinstated in December of that year.
Donahue served as a volunteer assistant coach at West during the Golden Bears' run to the 2018 Class AA state championship.
