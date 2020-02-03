After a two-year hiatus from professional football, Colt Anderson will be making his return to the NFL—this time as a coach.
According to Field Yates, an NFL Insider for ESPN, Anderson—who last saw action as a player with the Buffalo Bills during the 2017 season—was hired by the Cincinnati Bengals as an assistant special teams coach. He'll serve under head coach Zac Taylor who wrapped up his first season with a 2-14 record.
Colt Anderson, a solid special teams player during his NFL career, has been hired by the Bengals as an assistant special teams coach, per source. He last played with the Bills during the 2017 season.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 4, 2020
Anderson, 34, was born and raised in Butte where he was a star safety and running back for the Butte High football team. After graduating in 2003, he joined the Montana Grizzlies football program as a walk-on safety, going on to have a decorated career that saw him earn first-team all-Big Sky honors three times.
After going undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft, Anderson was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent, kick-starting a nine-year journeyman career that saw him play primarily special teams for the Vikings (2009-10 as a member of the practice squad), Philadelphia Eagles (2010-13), Indianapolis Colts (2014-15) and Buffalo Bills (2016-17).
Anderson saw action in 87 NFL games, recording 102 tackles, two fumbles and an interception throughout that span.
Following the 2017 season, Anderson became an unrestricted free agent. After not joining a team, he returned to Butte where he and his wife Keelie founded the Colt Anderson Dream Big Foundation, a non-profit organization that is focused on implementing “programs and experiences that will involve our youth, getting them excited about investing in their future,” according to the organization website.
The foundation hosted its first Dream Big Montana event—a daylong extravaganza that saw hundreds of kids and dozens of guest celebrities participate in activities across Butte—on June 29, 2018 and its second on June 28, 2019.
