BILLINGS — Bart Andrus, a former quarterback at the University of Montana who later served as head coach at Rocky Mountain College, has been named the new head coach and general manager of the Philadelphia Stars of the United States Football League.
The resurrected spring football league, which originally launched in 1983 but folded after just three seasons, expects to begin a 10-game schedule in April.
We got our guy ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/O7q5cnAG8E— Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) January 6, 2022
Andrus, 63, was a quarterback at Montana during the 1979 and 1980 seasons, then went on to a coaching career that has spanned 30 years. Andrus was the head coach at Rocky in 1996, and later was an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. Andrus was on the Titans' staff during the team's run to Super Bowl XXXIV during the 1999 season.
Andrus also had a stint in NFL Europe, including as head coach of the Amsterdam Admirals from 2001-07. He coached the Admirals to a victory in World Bowl XIII. He was the 2005 NFL Europe coach of the year.
Andrus was the head coach of the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL, and most recently served as quarterbacks coach at the University of Ottawa in Canada in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.