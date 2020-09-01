HELENA —The Class AA football season is still more than a week away. But for Helena High, the final dress rehearsal for the 2020 season comes Thursday, with the Bengals annual scrimmage.
Helena's season was originally supposed to begin last Friday, however, with the cancellation of nonconference games, that was moved to Sept. 11 against Butte High.
So, the Bengals intrasquad scrimmage, which is Thursday at 4 p.m. at Vigilante Stadium, will be the closest thing they have to an actual game before the season opener.
"We are going to go live on most of our backs and stuff, so we can see them against contact," Helena head coach Scott Evans said. "Of course, we are going to stay off the quarterback, those guys are too precious a commodity. We want to keep everything at a quick whistle and keep guys healthy, but we want to see them in some live situations too."
While the Bengals have been able to get more practice time in than last year, with no nonconference games, Evans said the first scrimmage will never change.
"The reality is that the first scrimmage is the first scrimmage, no matter when it is," Evans said. "I talked to coach (Arie) Grey in Butte. They aren't going to show their whole arsenal and we aren't going to show our whole arsenal. We just want to see who is going to show up that night and do some things in live situations in the stadium."
One player who will be watched with interest is Helena's starting quarterback Kaden Huot, who is entering his second season as a starter.
Last season, Huot completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,832 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for two scores and threw seven interceptions. The junior enters the season as a team captain and Evans talked about expectations for Thursday.
"My big thing is his completion percentage," Evans said. "I'd like to see him complete about 80 percent in a scrimmage situation where it's controlled. He's not getting any real funky stuff throw at him, but at the same time, he is facing a pass rush, but I just want to see him do the little things."
In addition to Huot, the Bengals return a number of veterans on offense and a majority of their starters on a defense that was one of the stingier units in Class AA last season in terms of points allowed. Only four times did an offense score 20 points or more against Helena High.
Zachary Evans returns as one of the top tacklers in Class AA with 126 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, eight sacks and 16 quarterback hurries last season. Helena also gets back David Lowry, Ben Swanson, Marcus Evans, Forrest Suero and Chase McGurran, on defense, among others.
Despite a veteran roster, the Bengals still have some positions up for grabs, as well as some spots available on the two deep.
"We have three guys battling for two safety positions," Evans said. "We have some good football players there. We want to see our running backs in live situations and we want to see some of our O-lineman and D-lineman. I guess more than anything we are looking for those swing guys we are going to need for Friday night who are going to fill our out special teams and things like that."
The Bengals finished last season 6-5 and reached the Class AA quarterfinals before getting eliminated by Bozeman, the eventual Class AA state champion.
This year, Helena will play a seven-game schedule within the Western AA. The top six teams in each AA division will qualify for the playoffs, with the top teams in each conference set to receive a first-round bye, as well as at least one home playoff game.
Helena High will scrimmage Thursday at 4 p.m., followed by Capital at 6:30 p.m. Spectators are not allowed at Helena Public School sporting events.
